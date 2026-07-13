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Liquid Intelligent Technologies taps Bernard Beya to head DRC unit

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
2 Min Read

Liquid Intelligent Technologies has appointed Bernard Beya as Chief Executive Officer of its operations in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) effective 1 April 2026.

Until his appointment, Beya  joined the firm as chief financial officer in 2022 and was appointed Acting CEO in November 2025, overseeing the organisation’s strategic, operational and commercial direction.

“The DRC represents one of the most exciting growth opportunities in our region, and Bernard’s appointment comes at an important moment in our journey. His deep understanding of the local market, combined with his commitment to customer success and operational excellence, will help accelerate our ambitions to expand digital infrastructure and enable greater economic growth across the country,” said Sutha Siva, Cassava Technologies Group Chief Operating Officer.

Siva added that Beya’s proven track record of delivering results and building stakeholder trust highlights his capability to lead Liquid DRC effectively.

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“Our priority is to build on the strong operational and financial foundation we have established to deliver greater value for our customers and partners. As a business of Cassava Technologies, we can expand access to reliable connectivity, cloud, cyber security, colocation and compute AI for our customers. We can play a meaningful role in accelerating digital transformation for the country’s enterprises, government, and communities,” said Beya.

Liquid Intelligence Technologies which is a subsidiary of Cassava Technologies targets to position itself as a in DRC as the country advances its digital transformation agenda through significant investments in digital infrastructure, connectivity, and skills development.

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