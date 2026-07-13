Politicians sponsoring goons will be arrested, warns Murkomen

Interior and National Administration Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has warned that politicians found to be financing goons to instigate political violence will face arrest and prosecution once investigators gather sufficient evidence.

Speaking in Lokori, Turkana County, the CS confirmed that security agencies have escalated their investigations, targeting not only those directly involved in violent attacks but also the individuals responsible for their funding and organisation.

“There are people saying we should arrest politicians. We will arrest them. When we get enough evidence we will arrest them for sure,” Murkomen stated.

He cautioned political leaders against exploiting goonism for partisan advantage, emphasising that the issue permeates the entire political spectrum.

“I want to tell politicians not to exaggerate the issue of goons for political gain. There is no political side without individuals who organize goons. Every side has such people,” he explained.

Murkomen revealed that the police, under the Inspector General, have intensified operations against criminal gangs and their financiers. He affirmed that the crackdown will target suspects irrespective of their political affiliation or social standing.

The CS defended the government’s response to recent violence in Kisumu and Nyahururu, noting that over 20 suspects have already been apprehended and brought before the courts.

“Let’s not start pretending that the police have done nothing. More than 20 people have been arrested in connection with yesterday’s incidents,” he said.

Murkomen appealed to the Judiciary to impose stringent penalties on those convicted, arguing that firm sentences would act as a deterrent against the use of hired gangs to provoke violence.

“We must work with the Judiciary. When we arraign these suspects, the courts should take tough legal action commensurate with their offences,” he urged.

The Interior CS maintained that security agencies have successfully contained more complex security threats and are equally capable of overcoming political goonism.

“As a ministry, we have stabilized the country against banditry, Al-Shabaab, robberies and theft. This issue of goons cannot defeat us,” he asserted.

At the same time, Murkomen assured residents of Ol Kalou that Thursday’s by-election would proceed under stringent security measures. He confirmed that the government would deploy a substantial contingent of police officers to prevent violence and guarantee a peaceful, free, and fair election.

“There are individuals planning violence in Ol Kalou with the intention of blaming the police and the government. We will deploy the highest number of police officers to ensure the election is peaceful,” he stated.

The CS reiterated that the government would not permit criminal gangs or their political sponsors to undermine public order, warning that investigations would persist until all those responsible are brought to justice.