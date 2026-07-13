Wetang’ula rallies Bungoma women behind Ruto’s 2027 re-election bid

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula on Monday intensified campaigns for President William Ruto’s re-election urging women in Bungoma County to spearhead voter registration and rally support for the Head of State ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Addressing women drawn from the county’s nine constituencies at Mabanga Farmers Training Centre (FTC), Speaker Wetang’ula said the Kenya Kwanza administration had fulfilled key campaign promises through investments in agriculture, roads, healthcare and markets, warranting a second term for President Ruto.

The Speaker was accompanied by Bungoma Governor Kenneth Lusaka, Tongaren MP John Chikati, Kanduyi MP John Makali, Webuye East MP Martin Pepela, Mount Elgon MP Fred Kapondi, Nominated Senator Consolata Nabwire Wakwabubi and Bungoma Woman Representative Catherine Wambilianga.

Mr. Wetang’ula cited the reduction of subsidised fertiliser prices from Sh7,500 to Sh2,500 as one of the administration’s major achievements, saying it had eased the cost of farming for thousands of households.

“We promised during our campaigns to reduce the price of fertiliser from Sh7,500 to Sh2,500 and the President has already fulfilled that promise,” he said.

The Speaker also defended the government’s decision to lease Nzoia Sugar Company, saying the move had revived operations and restored timely payments to farmers after years of financial distress.

“When we were campaigning, Nzoia Sugar Company was completely dead. Farmers would deliver cane and wait for up to two years to be paid. Today the land is being cultivated, cane is being milled and farmers are being paid on time,” he said.

He accused critics of the leasing process of using the sugar sector for political mileage instead of championing the interests of farmers.

“Those opposing the revival are not cane farmers. They are simply using the sugar industry as a political tool,” he added.

Mr. Wetang’ula listed several ongoing and completed national government projects in Bungoma, including the passport application centre, the Masinde Muliro Stadium in Kanduyi, modern markets across the county and the planned Level Six Teaching and Referral Hospital.

He said the hospital, to be built within the Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) Sichei campus, would be financed through a Sh10 billion package comprising Sh8 billion from the African Development Bank and Sh2 billion from the national government.

He added that President Ruto is expected to commission the project in October.

The Speaker also said the government had allocated Sh7 billion in the current financial year to begin expansion of the Malaba-Webuye-Eldoret section of the Northern Corridor highway, describing it as a critical project aimed at reducing accidents and improving regional trade.

According to Speaker Wetang’ula, contractors working from the Nairobi side would eventually meet those beginning works from Malaba, completing the dual carriageway linking Mombasa to the Uganda border.

He further announced that the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) extension would pass through western Kenya to Malaba, with Mianga designated as Bungoma County’s station.

“The SGR did not end in Naivasha. President Ruto’s administration is extending it through Narok, Kisumu, Luanda, Butere, Mumias, Bumula and finally Malaba. Bungoma residents will board the train at Mianga and travel to Nairobi in about four hours,” he said.

The Speaker further credited President Ruto for prioritising Bungoma through frequent development tours.

“Since assuming office, President Ruto has visited Bungoma more than six times. He comes here to launch development projects, not for politics,” he said.

Mr Wetang’ula also highlighted the construction of modern markets in Webuye, Naitiri, Cheptais, Sirisia, Bungoma town and Chwele, saying each project was valued at about Sh300 million and would provide women traders with cleaner and safer business environments, including breastfeeding facilities.

He assured residents that stalled road projects, including the Misikhu-Brigadier, Maeni-Kapchokony and Misikoma-Kakamega roads, had been allocated funds in the current budget and would be completed.

Turning to politics, Mr Wetang’ula urged the women to champion President Ruto’s re-election, arguing that previous presidents had all served two terms or more and that the current Head of State deserved similar support.

“We have had presidents who served 10 years, 15 years and even 24 years. Why should President William Ruto, who is transforming the country, be denied a second term?” he posed.

He declared that the women of Bungoma had resolved to support President Ruto’s re-election, describing the decision as the “Mabanga Declaration.”

“The train has already left the station. The mothers of Bungoma are on board, and we want President Ruto to secure a second term,” he said.

The Speaker also appealed to women to mobilise eligible residents to obtain national identity cards and register as voters saying increased voter turnout would strengthen Bungoma’s political influence.

“We want you mothers to be our ambassadors. Encourage young people to acquire identity cards and register as voters. Even those married across the border are entitled to IDs if they are Kenyan citizens. Let us ensure every eligible voter is registered,” he said.