President Ruto nominates Kepha Nyamweya Omae to head NCIC

President William Ruto has nominated Kepha Nyamweya Omae as Chairperson of the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC).

Nyamweya, who succeeds Samuel Kobia, will serve alongside seven other members. The names have been forwarded to Parliament for vetting and approval.

The positions were advertised following the expiry of the six-year, non-renewable term of the current commissioners on November 17, 2025.

In a statement, the Head of Public Service and Chief of Staff, Felix Koskei, said the nominations followed recommendations from the respective selection panel to fill the vacant slots.

Those nominated as members of the commission are Ms. Josphine Kirion Eragae (Isiolo) Mr. Joseph K. Nguyo (Nyeri) Mr. Jackson Swadi Kedogo (Vihiga) Dr. Samuel Mwachiro Mwawasi (Taita Taveta) Ms. Irene Chepoisho Tulel, HSC ( West Pokot) Mr. Hassan Billow Ahmed (Wajir) and Ms. Jerusah Mwaathime Michael from Kitui.

Koskei, on behalf of the Executive urged Parliament to fast-track the vetting process, citing the key role played by the commission in promoting cohesion.

The appeal also comes amid rising political temperatures ahead of the 2027 elections, with politicians trading personal attacks.

“In light of the Commission’s consequential mandate to foster national m cohesion and unity as well as advance peaceful coexistence by confronting ethnic discrimination and hate speech. The head of state and government urges the National Assembly to accord these nominations consideration on a priority basis”. Koskei stated.