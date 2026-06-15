All set ahead of Club Games trials,KCB pumps in Ksh.10M

Stage is set ahead of the 2026 Commonwealth games trials scheduled June 18th-21st at Nyayo National Stadium,Nairobi.

The 2026 Commonwealth Games is scheduled Juky 23rd-August 2nd in Glasgow,Scotland.

The trials are expected to attract more than 800 athletes drawn from 16 Athletics

Kenya regional affiliates across the country. ahead of the Commonwealth Games.

Presenting the sponsorship cheque to Athletics Kenya Senior Vice President, Paul Mutwii, KCB Group Director Marketing and Communications, Rosalind Gichuru, said:

“As the Official Financial Partner of the national trials, we are deliberate about nurturing athletics talent in Kenya from the grassroots to elite levels. Our ambition is to create a strong pipeline of world-class athletes capable of excelling in local, regional, and international competitions, while cementing Kenya’s position as a sporting nation.”

“We are grateful for corporate partners such as KCB, who believe in the power of athletics to inspire national pride, advance athlete development, and strengthen Kenya’s reputation as a leading athletics nation. This sponsorship comes at a critical time and will greatly support our preparations for the Commonwealth Games next month,” said Athletics Kenya President Lieutenant General (Rtd.) Jackson Tuwei.

As part of the partnership, KCB will roll out a series of financial literacy sessions beginning in July aimed at equipping the selected 55 athletes and 10 technical officials with essential financial managementskills, empowering them to make informed decisions on budgeting, savings, investments, and long-term financial planning during and beyond their sporting careers.