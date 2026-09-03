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Ruto upbeat as Illasit-Taveta road hits 48pc completion

The Head of State said since works commenced in June 2025, 48 pc of the project is now done and set for completion by March 2027.

Christine Muchira
By Christine Muchira
2 Min Read
Illasit-Rombo-Chala-Njukini-Taveta road project

President William Ruto has expressed satisfaction with the progress of the Ksh9.4 billion Illasit-Rombo-Chala-Njukini-Taveta road project, which is expected to cut travel time between Kajiado and Taita-Taveta from two hours to 40 minutes.

Speaking when he inspected the construction of the 67km road, Ruto noted that the project is a major economic corridor that will ease movement of people and goods, cut travel time from two hours to 40 minutes between Kajiado and Taita-Taveta counties and unlock regional trade.

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“The Ksh9.4 billion road is a major economic corridor that will ease movement of people and goods, cut travel time from two hours to 40 minutes between Kajiado and Taita-Taveta counties, and unlock trade in the region. I am pleased with the progress,” President Ruto said.

The Head of State said since works commenced in June 2025, 48 pc of the project is now done and set for completion by March 2027, nine months ahead of schedule.

He said the project will also unlock the tourism potential of Amboseli and Tsavo national parks while strengthening cross-border trade between Kenya and Tanzania.

“For our region, the road unlocks the tourism potential of Amboseli and Tsavo national parks, and strengthens cross-border trade with Tanzania,” he said.

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The president later addressed residents of Oloirien and updated them on development projects in the county, including construction of 220km of roads at a cost of Ksh13 billion.

The government is further investing Ksh28 billion in affordable housing, the construction of 17 modern markets and university and college student hostels.

“Further, we are building affordable housing, 17 modern markets and university and college student hostels at a cost of Ksh28 billion.”

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ByChristine Muchira
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Christine Muchira is a journalist and storyteller with a passion for data-driven reporting and impactful human-interest narratives. I hold a postgraduate degree in International Studies and an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Media Studies both from the University of Nairobi, bringing a strong global perspective to her work while remaining deeply rooted in local community stories.
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