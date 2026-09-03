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Kindiki directs three key ministries to fast-track the operationalisation of CAIPs

Muraya Kamunde
By Muraya Kamunde
2 Min Read

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has directed the State Departments for Water, Energy, Roads and ICT to promptly avail the necessary utilities to facilitate the seamless and sustainable operationalization of County Aggregation and Industrial Parks (CAIPs) in the first cohort of Counties.

In a follow-up meeting he convened at the DPs Official Residence in Karen, Prof. Kindiki observed that lack of adequate and reliable water, power, Internet and motorable roads would impede optimal manufacturing and value addition envisaged through the CAIPs and ultimately slow down the projected socio-economic transformation and job creation objectives.

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Yesterday, during a final technical session on the CAIPs completion, commissioning and operationalization in the first phase that includes the counties of Meru, Embu, Kirinyaga, Kisii, Busia, Migori, Garissa and Wajir, Governors complained about lack of adequate utilities that could derail the productivity of the facilities that are in the final stages of completion.

DP Kindiki directed the Principal Secretaries for Energy, Water, Roads and ICT who were present during the meeting to expedite the availing of utilities and work closely with Governors in the 8 Counties to ensure that investors and role players in the CAIPs are adequately comfortable to maximise their productivity.

The Meru CAIP will be commissioned this month, followed by CAIPs in Kirinyaga, Embu, Garissa and Wajir that commence operations next month. The Kisii, Migori and Busia CAIPs are scheduled for commissioning by December this year.

At the same time, DP Kindiki has directed a simultaneous programme to fast track the completion of the second cohort of CAIPs for commissioning by April next year.

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