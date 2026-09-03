NACADA storms Kayole, seizes over 4,000 counterfeit alcoholic products in massive crackdown

The National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA)-led multi-agency team has dealt another devastating blow to the illicit alcohol trade, this afternoon seizing over 250 cartons of counterfeit alcoholic products in a major operation in Kayole, Nairobi.

The raid, which targeted a distribution hub in the area, resulted in the confiscation of more than 4,000 assorted counterfeit alcoholic drinks. Two suspects were arrested and are currently being held at Jogoo Road Police Station, pending their arraignment in court tomorrow.

The operation involved officers from NACADA, the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), the Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS), the National Government Administration Officers (NGAO), the National Police Service (NPS), and the National Gang Prevention Unit (NGAPU). The multi-agency approach continues to demonstrate the government’s coordinated efforts to dismantle the supply chains of counterfeit alcohol that pose serious health risks to Kenyans.

This latest seizure comes hot on the heels of similar successful operations in Eastleigh, Jericho, Mukuru Kwa Njenga, and South B, where hundreds of counterfeit alcoholic beverages and narcotics were recovered. The back-to-back successes underscore the effectiveness of intelligence-led enforcement operations, which have dealt counterfeiters successive deadly blows in their illegal trade.

NACADA Chief Executive Officer Dr. Anthony Omerikwa lauded members of the public for their continued partnership in the fight against counterfeit alcohol, noting that actionable intelligence volunteered by citizens has been instrumental in the recent wave of successful seizures across the country.

“I thank the public for continuing to volunteer valuable and actionable intelligence on unlawful alcohol counterfeiting activities within our neighbourhoods, which continue to yield positive results,” said Dr. Omerikwa. “The President has been very clear on the government’s stand on the fight against alcohol and drug abuse, and the Authority will continue to pursue all those involved in putting communities in harm’s way while undertaking their illegal activities.”

Dr. Omerikwa further encouraged Kenyans to remain dependable partners in this critical endeavour, emphasizing that the crackdown is not merely about enforcement but a comprehensive strategy to protect communities. He revealed that while the Authority is pursuing supply suppression, it is simultaneously putting in place robust strategies to support community-based rehabilitation for persons with substance use dependence, ensuring that the fight is multi-pronged and uniform.

The Authority has previously unveiled a Community-Based Rehabilitation Framework for Substance Use Disorders, prioritizing prevention, treatment, and reintegration over punitive responses alone. This holistic approach addresses addiction as both a health issue and a national security threat.

The two suspects arrested in Kayole will face the full force of the law, as the Authority continues to ensure that offenders have their day in court. The operation serves as a stern warning to all manufacturers and alcohol dispensing outlets that the crackdown on counterfeit and illicit alcohol will continue unabated.

Dr. Omerikwa urged members of the public to continue volunteering information to the Authority through its official social media platforms or the free helpline 1192. He assured that all information shared is treated with utmost confidentiality and acted upon promptly.

The Authority has reiterated that the crackdown is a sustained campaign to rid the country of counterfeit alcohol and narcotics, with more operations planned in other high-risk areas across the country as NACADA remains steadfast in its mission to protect public health and safety.