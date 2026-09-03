AthleticsSports

Over 30,000 runners confirmed for this year’s Standard Chartered Nairobi Marathon

Dismas Otuke
By Dismas Otuke
3 Min Read
PHOTO CAPTION: Standard Chartered Nairobi Marathon 42km women winner Hellen Chepkorir (middle) receives a dummy cheque from Tourism Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Miano along with Naomi Chepkorir (left) who clinched second position and Scholastica Chepkemboi third respectively.

More than 30,000 runners have been confirmed for this year’s Nairobi Standard Chartered Nairobi Marathon set for the 25th of next month.

All participants in this year’s edition will benefit from expanded medical cover, additional hydration support, improved post-race recovery services, and new sustainability measures.

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The Local Organizing Committee said the changes are meant to ensure athlete safety.

Key improvements in this year’s edition include 20 hydration stations positioned along the route,

roaming bicycle medics for faster emergency response, dedicated muscle relief stations, enhanced recovery support, and downloadable digital finisher certificates.

Every finisher will also receive a tree seedling, with organizers targeting 50,000
trees in partnership with Nairobi City County as part of a broader sustainability
program covering waste segregation, recycling, reduced single-use plastics, responsible sourcing, and impact measurement.

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“This year, our focus is on raising the quality of the runner experience while
strengthening the safety and sustainability standards behind the race. From
medical response and hydration to recovery and environmental responsibility,
every enhancement is intended to give participants a well-organized, world-class
marathon experience,” said David Mwindi, Chairman of the Local Organizing
Committee.

Athletics Kenya President Lt. Gen. (Rtd.) Jackson Tuwei said the marathon’s World Athletics Road Race Label status gives Kenyan and international athletes a
credible platform to compete at a recognized standard.

“The World Athletics Road Race Label affirms the organizers’ commitment to
excellence and international race standards. It provides athletes with a
recognized competitive platform and reinforces Kenya’s position as a global
leader in distance running,” he said.

The marathon also continues to support community impact through the Standard Chartered Foundation, whose programs equip young people with skills, opportunities, and pathways to employment and entrepreneurship.

The Standard Chartered Nairobi Marathon will be held on October 25, 2026, along
Nairobi’s Southern Bypass.

The event will feature seven race categories: the 42km Marathon, 21km Half Marathon, 21km Wheelchair Race, 10km Race, CEO Challenge, and 5km Family Fun Run.

Organizers will also host warm-up runs across the country in the coming weeks as participants make their final preparations.

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