Over 30,000 runners confirmed for this year’s Standard Chartered Nairobi Marathon

More than 30,000 runners have been confirmed for this year’s Nairobi Standard Chartered Nairobi Marathon set for the 25th of next month.

All participants in this year’s edition will benefit from expanded medical cover, additional hydration support, improved post-race recovery services, and new sustainability measures.

The Local Organizing Committee said the changes are meant to ensure athlete safety.

Key improvements in this year’s edition include 20 hydration stations positioned along the route,

roaming bicycle medics for faster emergency response, dedicated muscle relief stations, enhanced recovery support, and downloadable digital finisher certificates.

Every finisher will also receive a tree seedling, with organizers targeting 50,000

trees in partnership with Nairobi City County as part of a broader sustainability

program covering waste segregation, recycling, reduced single-use plastics, responsible sourcing, and impact measurement.

“This year, our focus is on raising the quality of the runner experience while

strengthening the safety and sustainability standards behind the race. From

medical response and hydration to recovery and environmental responsibility,

every enhancement is intended to give participants a well-organized, world-class

marathon experience,” said David Mwindi, Chairman of the Local Organizing

Committee.

Athletics Kenya President Lt. Gen. (Rtd.) Jackson Tuwei said the marathon’s World Athletics Road Race Label status gives Kenyan and international athletes a

credible platform to compete at a recognized standard.

“The World Athletics Road Race Label affirms the organizers’ commitment to

excellence and international race standards. It provides athletes with a

recognized competitive platform and reinforces Kenya’s position as a global

leader in distance running,” he said.

The marathon also continues to support community impact through the Standard Chartered Foundation, whose programs equip young people with skills, opportunities, and pathways to employment and entrepreneurship.

The Standard Chartered Nairobi Marathon will be held on October 25, 2026, along

Nairobi’s Southern Bypass.

The event will feature seven race categories: the 42km Marathon, 21km Half Marathon, 21km Wheelchair Race, 10km Race, CEO Challenge, and 5km Family Fun Run.

Organizers will also host warm-up runs across the country in the coming weeks as participants make their final preparations.