County News

Koskei opens Navakholo Police Headquarters, DCC office in Kakamega

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
2 Min Read

Head of Public Service Felix Koskei has officially opened the new Navakholo Police Headquarters and the Office of the Deputy County Commissioner in Navakholo Town, Kakamega County, in a bid to strengthen security operations and administrative coordination.

Koskei said the two facilities will deepen state presence at the local level by bringing law enforcement and administrative services closer to residents, while also improving coordination between police officers, National Government Administration Officers, and the public.

He noted that security remains a shared responsibility, adding that the investments will enhance response mechanisms, improve inter-agency coordination, and build public confidence in security institutions.

He added that strengthened presence of government services will also support local development by creating a safer environment for families, businesses, schools, and the wider community.

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KBC Huduma Partnership

The police headquarters was financed through the National Government Constituencies Development Fund (NG-CDF), while the DCC office was funded by the national government.

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Present at the function were Principal Secretaries Prof. Beatrice Inyangala (Higher Education), Boniface Makokha (Economic Planning), Jane Imbunya (Public Service), and Susan Mang’eni (MSMEs).

Also in attendance were Navakholo MP Emmanuel Wangwe, Malava MP David Ndakwa, Taita Taveta MP John Bwire, John Washiali, Tourism Regulatory Authority Chair Benjamin Were, and the area Member of County Assembly.

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