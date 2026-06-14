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Police launch probe into All Saints Cathedral goon attack

Two suspects are in custody as detectives review CCTV footage to identify others linked to the attack.

Prudence Wanza
By Prudence Wanza
2 Min Read
Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja

The National Police Service (NPS) says investigations are underway into an incident in which a group of goons disrupted a budget forum at All Saints Cathedral on Saturday, June 13.

In a statement on Sunday, NPS said two suspects are in custody and detectives are currently reviewing CCTV footage to identify and arrest additional individuals linked to the attack.

NPS said officers swiftly moved in to restore order after reports of a disturbance at the religious facility, leading to the arrest of the two suspects at the scene.

“Upon receiving reports of the disturbance, police officers responded promptly to the scene. They successfully repulsed the group, restored order, and secured the area,” NPS Spokesperson Muchiri Nyaga said.

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“Investigations are ongoing, including a thorough review of CCTV footage, with the aim of identifying and apprehending all other individuals involved,” he added.

The NPS reaffirmed its commitment to public safety, saying the matter will be handled in a thorough, professional and impartial manner to ensure all those involved are brought to justice.

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Members of the public with information that may assist ongoing investigations have been urged to report to the nearest police station.

Anglican Church of Kenya Archbishop Jackson Ole Sapit condemned the incident, saying church spaces are meant for worship and reflection, adding that even budget review meetings held there are intended in that spirit.

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