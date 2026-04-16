While Algeria actively lobbies for its candidates to occupy top seats in the African Union, its political leaders appear to be suffering from a geographic identity crisis.

Fateh Boutbig, a leading contender for the Pan-African Parliament Presidency, has shocked observers by describing Algeria as “almost a European country.”

The contrast is striking. On one hand, Algiers promotes its “National Products” through figures like Kamel Rezig, targeting international markets including Europe.

On the other hand, its top politicians use “European-ness” as a badge of progress.

This raises a fundamental question: Is Algeria’s engagement with Africa merely a marriage of convenience?

The Pan-African Parliament requires a leader who believes in the continent’s inherent potential.

By benchmarking Algeria’s success against Europe, Boutbig has handed his opponents a powerful weapon: the argument that his heart—and his policy priorities—lie across the Mediterranean.