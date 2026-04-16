Slum Soccer Starlets receive kits from Obonyo Foundation

The Slum Soccer Starlets of Mathare received a major boost this week after public policy analyst Raphael Obonyo, through his Obonyo Foundation, donated new sports kits and balls to the team.

The foundation delivered 17 pairs of kits and balls, joined by former Chief Justice Willy Mutunga and Cynthia Omondi, a girls’ and women’s rights advocate. The group pledged continued support for the Mathare-based team, which represents the community in local tournaments.

“We have a squad of 30 players in the girls’ team, so this is a huge boost for us,” said Coach Edwin Ojiambo. “We often face shortages of equipment like balls and jerseys, and this donation will go a long way.”

Obonyo emphasized the importance of grassroots support in sports development. “Many local teams struggle to afford kits,” he noted. “The Obonyo Foundation recognizes the power of sports to drive social change and unearth big talent. That’s why we continue donating kits and balls to support development through sports.”

So far, the foundation has donated kits to over 200 teams across the country, including in Nairobi, Marsabit, Kisumu, Isiolo, and Busia counties. Beneficiaries include Slum Soccer Starlets in Mathare, Making A Difference (MAD) Sisters in Kibra, ACOFOA in Korogocho, Kisumu All Starlets, Kolwa, Moreno United in Eastleigh, and the Women Rising Initiative in Marsabit and Isiolo.

Through its “For The Girls” initiative, the foundation focuses on empowering girls and promoting women’s football as a tool for development and equal opportunity.

Obonyo encouraged the Slum Soccer Starlets to stay committed and use sports as a path to eradicating poverty and achieving sustainable development.

Omondi echoed that sentiment, highlighting the broader impact of supporting women’s football. “Girls and women’s football provides valuable opportunities for empowerment and growth,” she said. “It deserves all the support it can get.”

During the handover, Obonyo also relayed a message from Dr. Mutunga, who urged young people to view the slums as “places of hope” and to keep building a better future through dedication and innovation including in sports.