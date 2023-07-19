‘I Am Samuel’ protagonist, director feature on scripted podcast series “After The Credits Roll”

We are Not The Machine stylised as WANTM, a globally renowned production company behind commissioned factual content for distribution on the BBC and ARTE Digital, and the co-production of the independent documentary Softie, featuring Kenyan activist BonifAace Mwangi, which premiered at Sundance in 2020 is venturing into scripted podcasts.

Through its first project, ‘After The Credits Roll,’ available on audio podcast platforms, will detail the experiences of the protagonist of the award-winning documentary I AM Samuel which was banned in Kenya upon its release.

Production for the first podcast was done by AMP Studios in Nairobi, a leading sound engineering and production company. The podcast will be distributed as a special episode on the ‘Nipe Story’ podcast, – a popular Kenyan podcast that revels in the storytelling of authentic short African fiction. Thereafter it will be globally available for free on the documentary’s website.

“We are inspired by the incredible and entertaining work of podcasters in Kenya and Africa. The podcast space is becoming an important platform for the inclusion of diverse and exciting voices,” says Toni Kamau, the News Emmy-nominated founder of We Are Not The Machine. “The popularity of podcasts is dependent on their ability to be non-traditional, and thus, radically honest and inventive.”

The growing wave of podcast listeners is not just in Africa, but also all over the world, with 464.7 million podcast listeners actively tuned in. It is predicted that there will be around 504.9 million podcast listeners worldwide by the end of 2024 according to Oberlo statistics.

Additionally, We Are Not The Machine is in the process of developing a slate of scripted podcasts celebrating the richness of African history and the multitude of experiences of young Africans; telling all stories, from all points of view.

“Podcasts are a great place to develop intellectual property and build audiences for scripted African content. We would love to meet with writers and co-develop projects in this format. The future is thrilling, and it is collaborative,” adds Ms Kamau.

The podcast will be released in tandem with a series of short essays written by lyrical writer Kiprop Kimutai, and inspired by Samuel’s journey from childhood, all the way to his relocation. I Am Samuel director Pete Murimi worked closely with Kiprop Kimutai on the essays.

“The point of these stories is to share the lived experiences of this Kenyan man, and illustrate the true power of friendship and community, even beyond borders.” These essays will be distributed for free also, on the website, and through social media platforms.