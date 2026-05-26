PS Beacco unveils tech, green plan for prisons

The State Department for Correctional Services is adopting innovative technologies and strategies aimed at enhancing efficiency and sustainability.

The move, according to Principal Secretary Dr. Salome Beacco, is meant to transform correctional facilities into centers of excellence in renewable energy and modern technology.

Speaking as she briefed senior officers from Probation and Aftercare Service, one of the technical units in the department on the 4th edition of the Correctional Service Week set for October, the PS said the department remains committed to supporting the government in implementing sustainability initiatives to combat climate change and improve the environment.

Themed, Transforming Correctional Services through Technology and Green Solutions, this year’s event slated for 13th to 15th October 2026 will bring together policy makers, practitioners, researchers and academia, development partners, non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and civil society organisations (CBOs).