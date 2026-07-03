PS Kiptoo unveils ’10 to 20′ vision as Kaptagat Cycling Challenge kicks off saturday

As cyclists prepare to converge at Kaptagat Farm Resort on Saturday for the fourth edition of the Kaptagat Cycling Challenge, National Treasury Principal Secretary and Kaptagat Integrated Conservation Programme (Kaptagat-ICP) Patron Dr. Chris Kiptoo has unveiled an ambitious roadmap to double the programme’s conservation impact over the next decade.

The 80-kilometre race, which will feature elite, para-cycling, junior, veteran and team categories, is expected to attract riders from across Kenya and neighbouring countries.

Winners will walk away with KSh200,000, but organisers say the real victory lies in restoring the Kaptagat Forest ecosystem while transforming lives in surrounding communities.

The event which is part of the ten years of the Kaptagat Integrated Conservation Programme (Kaptagat-ICP), a community-led initiative founded in 2017 to restore the Kaptagat Forest, one of Kenya’s critical water towers within the Cherangani Hills ecosystem.

Speaking ahead of the race, Dr. Kiptoo said the challenge has evolved into far more than a sporting event.

“The Kaptagat Cycling Challenge is far more than a race. It is a celebration of purpose where sport, forest restoration and community livelihoods come together in one extraordinary experience. Every kilometer covered contributes to restoring the Kaptagat Forest, empowers the people who call it home, and inspires cyclists from across the country to give back to nature while experiencing one of the world’s premier high-altitude training environments,” he said.

To coincide with the anniversary, Dr. Kiptoo announced the launch of the programme’s “10 to 20” vision, which seeks to double its conservation and community impact over the next decade.

“As we mark the 10th edition of the Kaptagat Integrated Conservation Programme, we are launching our ’10 to 20′ vision, a commitment to double our impact over the next decade. Our model uniquely integrates sports, conservation and sustainable livelihoods, proving that environmental protection and economic empowerment can advance together,” he said.

The initiative is anchored on four pillars, Pesa Mfukoni, Kawi Safi Nyumbani, Maji Nyumbani and Mazingira Safi, which promote sustainable livelihoods while reducing pressure on forest resources.

Reflecting on the programme’s journey, Dr. Kiptoo said conservation is ultimately about collective responsibility.

“It is about us. It is about humanity. Every time I plant a tree seedling, it reminds me that it’s not about me. It’s about us. It’s about humanity,” he said.

The Kaptagat Forest ecosystem spans more than 120,000 hectares of protected forest and is surrounded by a 240,000-hectare buffer zone that supports biodiversity, safeguards water resources and strengthens climate resilience across the Rift Valley.

The programme has also received unwavering support from First Lady Rachel Ruto, who has backed the initiative since its inception.

A champion of non-motorised transport and patron of the Mama Cycling initiative, the First Lady has regularly joined tree-planting exercises and community empowerment activities in Kaptagat.

Her involvement has reinforced the programme’s contribution to Kenya’s 15-billion-tree growing campaign, with the Kaptagat model increasingly recognised as a blueprint for linking sport, environmental restoration and sustainable livelihoods.

As the riders line up at the start line on Saturday, the challenge will once again demonstrate that every kilometre cycled is not only a race for victory, but also a step towards restoring one of Kenya’s most important forest ecosystems for future generations.