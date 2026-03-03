AgricultureCounty NewsEnvironmentNEWS

PS Ng’eno calls for strategic climate financing in Nakuru water programme

Environment and Climate Change Principal Secretary, Dr. Festus Ng’eno

Environment and Climate Change Principal Secretary, Dr. Festus Ng’eno, has called on project developers to strategically leverage existing climate financing streams to ensure environmental projects deliver tangible and lasting benefits to local communities. 

PS Ng’eno made the remarks Tuesday morning at his office when he hosted a delegation from Vitens Evides International (VEI) and the Netherlands Enterprise Agency (RVO), led by Robert Proos, for a high-level briefing on the progress of the Water as Leverage (WaL) Nakuru Programme.

The PS underscored the need to maximize funding opportunities under the Global Environment Facility (GEF) and the Ng’eno (GCF), urging project proponents to work closely with United Nations-accredited agencies, NETFUND and NEMA, which are accredited by GCF, to design, implement and monitor climate adaptation and resilience projects.

He also encouraged developers to pursue co-financing partnerships with development finance institutions and the private sector, noting that blended finance models are key to scaling up climate action and accelerating implementation.

The meeting reviewed progress on the Water as Leverage Nakuru for a Resilient Sponge City Programme, a flagship initiative of the Government of the Netherlands implemented in partnership with the Government of Kenya.

The programme seeks to develop bankable, Climate resilient water interventions for Nakuru City and its surrounding catchments in line with Kenya’s National Water Sector Investment Plan and broader urban resilience goals.

During the briefing, the team highlighted progress under Phase 2A, including the development of pre-feasibility designs and financing pathways. Three priority areas have been identified for implementation which include Njoro River, Menengai Crater, and the Nakuru Central Business District.

Dr. Ng’eno reiterated the State Department’s commitment to supporting credible, community-focused initiatives aligned with national climate priorities and capable of delivering measurable environmental and socio-economic impact.

The PS was accompanied by Director of Policy Formulation and Implementation Wangari Kirumba in a meeting also attended by Myrko Webers (VEI), Herman Mondeel and Hein Gietema (Witteveen+Bos), and Maria Eupresia (VEI), among other officials.

