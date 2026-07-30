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PS Ng’eno calls for stronger partnerships to sustain locally led climate action programme

Christine Muchira
By Christine Muchira
1 Min Read

Environment Principal Secretary Eng. Festus Ng’eno has underscored the importance of continued collaboration between the Government of Kenya, the World Bank, development partners, county governments, and local communities to ensure the successful implementation and long-term sustainability of the Financing Locally Led Climate Action (FLLoCA) program.

Speaking Wednesday when he met the World Bank Implementation Support Mission for the FLLoCA program, alongside the program implementation team from the National Treasury, the PS said the engagement reinforced a shared commitment to strengthening partnerships that promote climate resilience and sustainable development across the country.

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PS Ng’eno who is also the Co-Chair of the FLLoCA Program, welcomed the progress made in strengthening county climate governance and financing community-prioritised climate investments.

“I am encouraged by the significant progress made in strengthening county climate governance and financing community-prioritised climate investments that are improving livelihoods and building resilience at the grassroots level,” PS Ng’eno noted.

He commended the development partners for their unwavering technical and financial support reaffirming commitment to scaling up locally led climate action.

“Together, we will continue to scale up locally led climate action and accelerate Kenya’s journey towards a climate-resilient and sustainable future,” he noted.

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ByChristine Muchira
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Christine Muchira is a journalist and storyteller with a passion for data-driven reporting and impactful human-interest narratives. I hold a postgraduate degree in International Studies and an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Media Studies both from the University of Nairobi, bringing a strong global perspective to her work while remaining deeply rooted in local community stories.
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