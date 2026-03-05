Young leaders urged to apply for International Festival of Youth 2026

The National Preparatory Committee/Kenya Project Office (NPC) to the World Youth Festival Directorate (WYFD) has underscored the importance of positioning Kenyan youth at the forefront of global engagement.

Anchored on the theme “Bridging Nations Through Youth, Everyone Matters,” the Committee reaffirmed its commitment to advancing people-to-people diplomacy, strengthening bilateral cooperation, and ensuring inclusive access to international platforms.

Speaking during the first national virtual information session earlier this week, the Head of Kenya Project Office to the WYFD Richard Wambua called on the young leaders across the country to seize opportunities presented by the International Festival of Youth 2026 noting that the NPC is committed in bridging nations through youth.

“The International Festival of Youth 2026 is not a trip but a platform to follow our dreams of the future, together. A platform for Kenyan youth to shape global conversations, build meaningful partnerships, and return home with ideas powerful enough to transform communities. As the National Preparatory Committee/Kenya Project Office to the World Youth Festival Directorate (WYFD), our commitment is simple: Bridging Nations Through Youth, in a world where Everyone Matters,” said Wambua.

He added that the Kenya Project Office remains committed to cultivating a generation of young ambassadors who embody innovation, integrity, and international cooperation.

Adding that: “Through people-to-people diplomacy, we are not just sending delegates; we are cultivating ambassadors of innovation, integrity, and international cooperation.”

On her part, Head of the delegation, Chief Adviser of the Department of International Cooperation with Asian and African Countries of the World Youth Festival Directorate, Amina Khubiyeva encouraged Kenyan youth to view themselves as active contributors to global progress rather than passive observers.

“Kenya’s youth are not on the margins of global progress, you are at its center. The International Festival of Youth 2026 is an opportunity for you to bring your innovation, resilience, and authentic African voice to a global stage, as you have successfully done so in previous years,” Khubiyeva stated.

She urged young leaders to apply and position themselves as collaborators, thinkers, and bridge-builders shaping international cooperation across Africa and beyond.

“We are not looking for spectators; we are looking for collaborators, thinkers, and bridge-builders. I strongly encourage Kenyan young leaders to apply, to step forward boldly, and to see themselves as partners in shaping international cooperation across Africa and beyond,” she added.

The national virtual information session that convened hundreds of interested applicants offered a comprehensive overview of the Festival’s agenda, thematic tracks, participation guidelines, and selection process.

Similarly, the session also offered practical guidance on building competitive applications, aligning personal impact with global themes, and preparing to represent Kenya with purpose, professionalism, and authenticity on the international stage.

This comes as more than 30,000 young people from 168 countries have applied to participate in the International Festival of Youth according to the directorate.

Applications are still open for the International Festival of Youth (IFY-2026) which will be held under the national project “Youth and Children” and will take place in Ekaterinburg from September 11 to 17, 2026.

The application campaign was launched on February 5 at the “Russia” National Center as part of the Marathon “Russia family of families” of the Russian “Znanie” (“Knowledge”) Society. You can apply for the International Festival of Youth until April 30 on the website wyffest.com.

The International Festival of Youth for 10,000 participants will become another event held under the auspices of the World Youth Festival, which began at “Sirius” in 2024.

In accordance with the instructions of Russian President Vladimir Putin on preserving and developing the legacy of the WYF, international festival events for young people are held in Russia every year. In September 2025, Nizhny Novgorod hosted the World Youth Festival Assembly, which brought together 2,000 participants.

“The International Festival of Youth in Yekaterinburg will become a meeting place for 10,000 young people from all over the world. In just one month, we received more than 30,000 young people from 168 countries, including about 14,000 applications from foreign citizens. We would be happy to see at the Festival people who are ready to take responsibility for the future of the planet,” said Grigory Gurov, head of Rosmolodezh.

The IFY-2026 participants will include 5,000 Russians and 5,000 foreign citizens under the age of 35 from various fields: creative industries, public administration, science and education, sports, entrepreneurship, media, digitalization and IT, and the social sector. Traditionally, they will include teenagers aged 14 to 17 years old: 500 from Russia and 500 from foreign countries.

“We receive applications from all parts of the world from Europe, Asia, Africa, North, Central and South America, and the Middle East. It is especially important that the interest in the Festival from foreign participants is almost comparable to the activity of Russian applicants today we see an approximately equal ratio of applications from abroad and from our country. Such a wide and balanced geography confirms that the interest in an open, equal dialogue and joint work on the future really knows no borders,” said Dmitry Ivanov, Director General of the World Youth Festival Directorate.

“Of course, our young compatriots are also following the Festival events with great attention. Thanks to the festival movement, a space is being created in which young people from different countries will not only be able to discover with the culture and traditions of Russia, but also launch joint projects, exchange experience and build long-term relationships. I am sure that the Festival will become a point of attraction for those who are ready to take responsibility for the future and start acting today,” added Ivanov.