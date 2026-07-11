PS Oluga joins PS Kiptoo in flagging off Kaptagat Forest Marathon

The Principal Secretary for Medical Services, Dr. Ouma Oluga, on Saturday morning joined Principal Secretary for the National Treasury, Dr. Chris Kiptoo, in flagging off this year’s edition of the annual Kaptagat forest Marathon.

Athletes competed in the 42 km, 21 km, 10 km, and 5 km races.

The marathon, a flagship Sports for Conservation initiative under the Kaptagat Integrated Conservation Programme (KICP), brings together athletes, communities, and conservation partners to promote environmental stewardship while celebrating Kenya’s rich sporting heritage.

Alongside the races, a comprehensive medical camp is underway at Kaptarkok Primary School, providing a range of healthcare services to residents, athletes, and visitors.