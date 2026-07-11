PS Omollo highlights administrative reforms, calls for unity

The Principal Secretary for Internal Security and National Administration, Dr. Raymond Omollo, has reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to strengthening grassroots administration and bringing public services closer to wananchi through the operationalization of administrative units across the country.

Speaking during a worship service at the Seventh-day Adventist Church in Mutumbu, Siaya County, Dr. Omollo noted that the Government has operationalized more than 1,800 administrative units, including 74 sub-counties, to enhance service delivery, security coordination and citizen access to Government programmes.

The PS observed that Siaya County has benefited from the initiative through the establishment of new administrative units, including in Bondo and Alego Usonga, enabling residents to access critical services closer to their communities.

He called on residents to support the recruitment of qualified and people of integrity to serve as chiefs and assistant chiefs, noting that National Government Administrative Officers play a critical role in facilitating access to national identity cards, supporting voter registration exercises and coordinating development programmes at the grassroots level.

Dr. Omollo further urged residents, especially young people, to embrace peace, unity and responsible citizenship as the foundation for sustainable development. He cautioned against divisive politics and actions that undermine social cohesion, emphasizing that leadership should be anchored on service, integrity and commitment to the welfare of citizens.

Dr. Omollo further urged residents, especially young people, to embrace peace, unity and responsible citizenship as the foundation for sustainable development. He cautioned against divisive politics and actions that undermine social cohesion, emphasizing that leadership should be anchored on service, integrity and commitment to the welfare of citizens.

The PS called on communities to work together in supporting development initiatives and creating an environment where opportunities can flourish. He encouraged the youth to take advantage of Government programmes aimed at expanding access to education, skills development and economic empowerment.

On development, Dr. Omollo highlighted the Government’s continued investment in education, noting that the Kenya Kwanza Administration has prioritized learning infrastructure, teacher recruitment and expanded access to quality education. He described education as the greatest equalizer and a key driver of national transformation.

The PS also pointed to ongoing investments in infrastructure and energy as critical enablers of economic growth. He noted that enhanced electricity connectivity and strategic energy projects are opening up opportunities for industrialization, job creation and improved livelihoods across the country.

Dr. Omollo further welcomed the recent operationalization of the Sovereign Wealth Fund framework, describing it as a strategic step towards ensuring that proceeds from the country’s natural resources benefit both current and future generations. He observed that resource-rich counties such as Siaya stand to benefit from responsible and sustainable exploitation of minerals while attracting greater private sector investment.

The PS reiterated the Government’s commitment to ensuring that development reaches every part of the country without discrimination, stressing that national progress can only be achieved when all regions are included in the country’s growth agenda.

He concluded by calling on religious institutions to continue partnering with Government in promoting moral values, national unity and peaceful coexistence, while urging Kenyans to support initiatives that advance development and improve the lives of wananchi.