Marsabit receives Ksh16.2M medical supplies

Marsabit County’s health sector has received a major boost following the delivery of medical commodities worth approximately Ksh 16.2 million from the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA), with Marsabit County Referral Hospital recording an 89 per cent order fill rate.

The consignment includes essential medicines, non-pharmaceutical supplies and specialized products, including renal care commodities, aimed at improving access to healthcare and strengthening service delivery in public health facilities.

Speaking after the delivery, County executive Committee Member (CECM) for Health Services Malicha Boru described the 89 per cent as the highest ever recorded by Marsabit County Referral Hospital, surpassing the previous high of 79 per cent recorded in March across county health facilities.

Boru said the improved supply would enhance the hospital’s capacity to serve patients and confirmed that adequate anti-snake venom has also been received following concerns raised over availability.

He added that the county was working closely with KEMSA to ensure that remaining facilities, including Level Four hospitals in Moyale, Sololo, Kalacha and Laisamis, as well as health centres and dispensaries, receive their consignments.

The county has also intensified efforts to pre-position medical supplies ahead of the anticipated El Nino rains, particularly in remote areas where poor conditions could disrupt access to essential commodities.

As part of its preparedness measures, public health teams have been deployed to conduct community sensitization on disease prevention and hygiene. Mosquito nets have also been distributed in malaria-prone areas, including Laisamis, Moyale, Golbo and North Horr, while water treatment chemicals have been stocked across all sub-counties to prevent waterborne diseases.

Meanwhile, Boru raised concerns over increasing pressure on healthcare services in Moyale following the arrival of more than 40,000 people fleeing conflict in neighbouring Ethiopia.

He said the displaced population, currently accommodated in refugee camps and host communities, had increased demand for medical services, with more than 30 Ethiopian mothers having delivered at Moyale Sub-County Referral Hospital.

The CECM appealed to humanitarian organisations and development partners, including the International Organisation for Migration (IOM), Kenya Red Cross, the United Nations and UNICEF among other partners, to strengthen support for healthcare services catering to the displaced population.

He disclosed that four suspected measles cases had been reported in a refugee camp in Moyale, prompting surveillance teams to collect samples for laboratory testing. The cases were yet to be confirmed.

On his part, Marsabit County Referral Hospital Chief Executive Officer Kusu Abduba welcomed the KEMSA delivery, assuring residents that the facility had adequate medical supplies to support patients care.

Abduba urged residents to register with the Social Health Authority (SHA), noting that registration in the county remained low despite its importance in facilitating access to healthcare services.

He further warned against the illegal sale and diversion of medicines supplied to public health facilities, saying anyone found engaging in the practice would face legal action.

The latest delivery is expected to improve the availability of essential medicines, strengthen healthcare and enhance Marsabit County’s preparedness for the anticipated rainy season.