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Raphael Tuju arrested over alleged staged disappearance claims

Christine Muchira
By Christine Muchira
3 Min Read
Former Cabinet Secretary Raphael Tuju

Former Cabinet Secretary Raphael Tuju has been arrested and booked at Karen Police Station following allegations that he staged his own abduction.

Speaking at a press briefing, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Director, Mohamed Amin claimed that Tuju staged his own abduction, and was at Karen home since Friday.

Amin questioned why a family member reported Tuju missing for several hours yet was initially reluctant to cooperate fully with police and share critical information with investigating officers.

The DCI says the missing person report triggered an urgent, coordinated multi-agency response involving uniformed officers, detectives, and plain-clothes investigators who were deployed late at night to secure Tuju’s residence.

“Following the initial report, the National Police Service escalated the matter with urgency, deploying a coordinated multi-agency response. The operation included uniformed officers, experienced detectives, and plain-clothes investigators who were immediately deployed to secure the location, particularly the residence of Raphael Tuju. The deployment began late at night.” Amin noted.

Amin said Tuju’s homestead was cordoned off to preserve what he described as a potential scene and to prevent interference with evidence.

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Tuju later resurfaced, which, according to investigators, confirmed earlier suspicions that the disappearance had been staged rather than constituting an actual abduction.

Further DCI noted that the actions appear calculated to generate unwarranted sympathy and may be driven by personal or other motives adding that they undermine the integrity of the National Police Service.

The DCI further noted that such actions appear calculated to generate unwarranted sympathy and may be driven by personal or other motives, while also undermining the integrity of the National Police Service.

Amin remarked that the provision of false information to authorities remain a serious offence under the law saying investigations into the matter are ongoing and in accordance with the law.

In a quick rejoinder Interior and National Administration Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen hit out at Tuju, accusing him of orchestrating a self-abduction and warning that such acts must be dealt with decisively.

“These repetitive theatrics must come to an end,” he warned.

Murkomen warned that false abduction cases undermine national security and mislead the public, adding that the government will take firm action against anyone found culpable.

 

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