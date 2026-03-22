Probe launched after mass grave with mutilated bodies found in Kericho cemetery

Police in Kericho have launched investigations following the discovery of a mass grave at a public cemetery in the Makaburini area with 14 bodies, some of them reportedly mutilated.

Two street boys who dig graves for pay were reportedly engaged, only to be shocked when bodies in body bags were dumped into a single grave.

They immediately reported the chilling incident to Kericho Police Station, located about 1.5 kilometres from the cemetery.

According to a police report, the two men, aged 26 and 23, recounted the timeline of events, stating that a vehicle carrying three occupants visited the cemetery on March 19 and held a lengthy discussion with the caretaker, identified as Ezekiel.

The same individuals reportedly returned the following day at around 6 a.m. in a white Land Cruiser and hired the duo to dig a grave, after which the bodies were dumped inside.

Shocked and suspicious, they reported the matter, which has since sent shockwaves in the area.

Officers visited the scene immediately and secured it to preserve potential evidence, even as they seek approval to exhume the bodies Monday, March 23.

Several witnesses have recorded statements, while a manhunt for the caretaker is ongoing.

In a statement, the National Police Service said: “At this preliminary stage, we are seeking to establish the veracity of the claims. Some witnesses have since recorded statements, and efforts are underway to locate and interview more persons of interest in this matter.”

Authorities have appealed for calm, assuring the public that investigations are being expedited to unravel the suspected crime.

“The National Police Service assures the public that this matter is being handled with the utmost seriousness and will be conducted professionally and transparently to ascertain the facts surrounding this incident. We appeal to members of the public to remain calm as investigations are ongoing.”

Anyone with information that may assist the investigation has been urged to report to the nearest police station or law enforcement officer.