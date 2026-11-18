Kenyan rapper Lil Maina, one of the country’s most prominent contemporary music artists, joins forces with Skye The Presence on “Margiela Steppin (Remix)”, out November 13.

The collaboration forms part of Maina’s forthcoming album, ‘Genge Rockstar’, a project that draws on the foundations of Genge and Kapuka while exploring their place within contemporary Kenyan music.

With an established presence in Kenya’s entertainment industry and a catalogue shaped by experimentation, Lil Maina has become an influential voice in a generation of artists redefining the country’s urban sound.

His latest collaboration with Skye The Presence reflects that approach, bringing together distinct creative perspectives while placing Sheng and contemporary Kenyan hip-hop at the centre of the release.

The release brings a new chapter to a track that first caught Maina’s attention when Skye The Presence shared a preview on social media, and now finds its way onto Lil Maina’s forthcoming album, ‘Genge Rockstar’.

For Maina, the collaboration began with a genuine appreciation for Skye The Presence’s approach to music.

He was drawn to the original snippet, particularly the way Skye brings Sheng into trap production.

When the original track was released on September 19, Lil Maina was already looking forward to hearing the full record.

The opportunity to revisit it came when his creative director, Philip Koth, told him that SKYE wanted to work on a remix. Lil Maina was immediately open to the idea.

“I like how he puts Sheng on trap beats. His approach is different. He is not afraid to express himself or do things his own way. He is free. He is art,” says Lil Maina.

The collaboration arrives at a time when Lil Maina is exploring a broader creative identity through his new album.

It takes its name from the meeting of two ideas that have shaped him: Genge and Kapuka, the Kenyan sounds he grew up listening to, and the Rockstar attitude that reflects how he sees himself today: expressive, experimental and unwilling to be confined to one version of his artistry. Rather than treating the past as something to recreate, Lil Maina is interested in carrying its energy into the present.

His approach has been to make music that can connect with listeners who remember the early 2000s while introducing those sounds to younger audiences encountering them from a different perspective.

“One generation is discovering something while another is reliving something,” he explains of the album’s relationship with nostalgia.

That interest in musical freedom also informs his decision to include “Margiela Steppin (Remix)” on the project.

Lil Maina sees the track as a natural fit for his current creative direction and the energy behind his Rockstar identity. It also reflects his willingness to move between sounds and collaborate with artists whose approaches challenge familiar expectations.

The release builds on a career that has seen Lil Maina move from online entertainment into a growing music catalogue.

Since his breakout single “Kishash” and his 2023 debut album, ‘Maisha Ya Stunna’, he has continued to explore different sides of his sound, drawing from Genge, hip-hop, dancehall and more melodic approaches.

His recent releases, including “Vimajor” and “Tetemesha”, have further explored the influence of early 2000s Kenyan music through a contemporary lens.

For Lil Maina, that evolution is also tied to how Kenyan music is received beyond the country. He believes local language and cultural identity should remain central to the music, rather than being altered to make it more accessible to international audiences.

Sheng, in particular, is an important part of the sound and expression he wants to carry forward.

His ambition is for listeners outside Kenya to connect with the music on its own terms, even when they do not understand every word.