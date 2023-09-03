Kenya pledges to combat climate change impacts on health

Kenya has reaffirmed its commitment to combatting the adverse effects of climate change on both the environment and public health.

Speaking on the eve of the Africa Climate Summit that kicks off in Nairobi, Kenya Monday, September 4th, the Ministry of Health pledged its commitment to addressing what it describes as previously overlooked impacts of health activities on Climate change.

Public Health and Professional Standards Permanent Secretary Mary Muthoni says implementation of groundbreaking initiatives to mitigate climate change is on course with plans underway to scale up in 47 counties.

The programmes include solarizing health facilities, prioritizing eco-friendly products and equipment and adopting non-burn technology for clinical waste management in high-volume healthcare facilities across the nation.

“This pioneering endeavor, valued at Kenya Shillings 2.5 billion, has the potential to be scaled up in the 47 counties,” she said in a statement.

She acknowledges that the ramifications of climate change on health are undeniable, with rising temperatures, extreme weather events and shifting disease patterns posing a significant threat.

The World Health Organization (WHO) reports that the health sector is now recognised as the main source of Green House Gas emissions with an annual production equaling production by 514 coal-fired power plants.

In Kenya, five of the leading causes of death are climate-sensitive and are expected to be exacerbated by projected climate variability and change.

In 2019, lower respiratory infections accounted for 7.3 pc of all deaths. tuberculosis (5.7 %), diarrheal diseases (6.3 %), malaria (2.7 %), nutritional diseases and neonatal disorders (6.2 %), and acute respiratory infections accounted for 19 % of all outpatient cases in Kenya.

”Climate impacts and climate change-related health risks disproportionately affect the poor and vulnerable especially those in rural remote (“cos. women and girls, children, and the elderly, those with preexisting conditions, internally displaced people, and refugees” she says.

With Kenya hosting the historic event that brings together over 30,000 delegates, the PS says it’s an opportunity for the country to showcase its accomplishments and initiatives including in the critical intersection of Climate Change and Health.

WHAT THE MINISTRY OF HEALTH HAS DONE TO REDUCE THESE EMISSIONS

#Establish an Air Pollution Center of Excellence at the Kenya Medical Research Institute (KEMRI), aiming to become a cutting-edge research hub on air pollution and health.

#The Ministry is in the process of developing the Kenya Climate Change and Health Strategy (KCCHS) 2023-2027, a comprehensive blueprint that will guide long-term and short-term actions in the crucial nexus of climate change and health.

#Healthcare providers have been trained on the use of the carbon management tool to calculate and track the carbon footprint of healthcare operations.