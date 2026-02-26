Three Kenyan Startups among Winners at Africa Entrepreneurship Awards 2026

Three Kenyan startups were among five continental winners unveiled at the Africa Entrepreneurship Awards 2026, held on February 25–26 at the Sarit Expo Centre in Nairobi.

The awards honoured businesses addressing some of Africa’s most urgent social and economic issues.

The winners were revealed at the 13th Africa Summit, which brought together over 1,000 experts, world leaders, policymakers, investors, entrepreneurs, and startups from more than 50 nations.

The summit organised by the Sankalp Forum, Intellecap, and Aavishkaar Group continues to position itself as a catalyst for Africa’s entrepreneurial future by introducing over 350 companies to global institutions, investment opportunities, masterclasses, and new avenues for market access.

The five categories for this year’s prizes were AgriTech, Circular Tech, Climate Tech, FinTech, and HealthTech.

Winners were selected from a competitive pool of 16 finalists by a distinguished jury comprising Anne Njuki (Sayuni Capital), Elaina Laichena (Delta 40 Venture Studio), Elizabeth Nyquist (Opes Fund), Pramod Kasat (Intellecap), Imtiaz Khan (Cassia Capital Partners), Jo Griffiths (Global Innovation Initiative Group), Olivia Etyang (Visa), Srinivasan K (Goldstar Paints), Khayalethu Makhubu (Elea), Sydney Thiam (Catalyst Fund), and Teddy Onserio (Haba Capital).

Three of the five top accolades were won by Kenyan startups, demonstrating the nation’s expanding role in Africa’s innovation ecosystem.

AgriTech Award – Rio Fish Ltd (Kenya)

Led by CEO Angela J. Odero, Rio Fish Ltd is transforming aquaculture through sustainable fish farming practices that empower women and youth while promoting ethical market systems.

Circular Tech Award – M-Taka Solutions (Kenya)

Headed by Benson Abila, M-Taka Solutions is digitizing Kenya’s circular economy by connecting households, waste collectors, and recyclers via a transparent, technology-enabled platform that converts waste into economic opportunity.

HealthTech Award – Malaica AG (Kenya)

Led by CTO and Co-Founder Victor Murage Ndegwa, Malaica AG is revolutionizing maternal healthcare by providing expert-led, affordable, and continuous pregnancy care for women across Kenya.

ClimateTech Award – Sosai Renewable Energies Ltd (Nigeria)

Founded and led by Habiba Ali, Sosai Renewable Energies is expanding clean energy access through solar home systems, improved cookstoves, and community-powered solar mini-grids, uplifting rural livelihoods.

FinTech Award – Somo Africa Trust (East Africa)

Under Managing Director Catherine Masolia, Somo Africa Trust supports micro and small entrepreneurs across Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda through training, funding, and market access to foster sustainable business growth.

“Africa’s entrepreneurial spirit is rewriting the rules of innovation. What we witnessed at Sankalp Africa Awards 2026 is not just startups pitching ideas—it’s founders building futures. Each winner embodies the courage to reimagine systems, the creativity to solve for scale, and the conviction to deliver impact where it matters most. This is the energy that will shape Africa’s tomorrow,” said Karnika Yadav, Partner & Director, Intellecap Africa.

The Sankalp Africa Awards 2026 are a powerful reminder that the Global South is not just participating in the innovation economy—it is rising, leading, and shaping solutions for the world. What we are witnessing is the South–South rising, entrepreneurs across Africa, within Africa exchanging ideas, capital, and courage to build solutions that resonate globally,” Syna Dehnugara, Director, Sankalp Forum.

The strong showing by Kenyan startups reaffirmed the country’s leadership in driving innovation and impact across the continent.

With Nairobi firmly established as East Africa’s startup hub, the 2026 summit reinforced Kenya’s position as a leading destination for entrepreneurship and investment.

Kenya’s thriving startup ecosystem continues to demonstrate resilience, risk-taking, and scalable innovation, hallmarks of a dynamic entrepreneurial landscape shaping Africa’s economic future.

The 13th edition of the summit was supported by strategic global partners, including Villgro Africa, Boehringer Ingelheim, Expertise France, Global Gateway, MoFund Africa, the EU Delegation, British International Investment, UNHCR, Energy Catalyst, FSD Uganda, TNO, Ashden Climate Solutions, Manufacturing Africa, GIZ, IDRC-CRDI, William Davidson Institute, and AMREF Solutions, among others.

The summit aimed to deepen South–South collaboration while building bold, ecosystem-level solutions across key sectors—marking an important milestone for startups, SMEs, and investors across Africa.