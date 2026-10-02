Local NewsNEWS

Remembering Baba: Raila mausoleum to be handed over next Wednesday

Public access to the mausoleum will open on Thursday, October 8.

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
2 Min Read

The Raila Amolo Odinga Mausoleum at Kang’o ka Jaramogi in Bondo is 98 per cent complete and will be formally handed over to the State on Wednesday, October 7, ahead of a restricted dedication ceremony led by President William Ruto.

The mausoleum complex, which is the resting place of Kenya’s first Vice President, Jaramogi Oginga Odinga, and his son, Raila Odinga, has been listed for protection by the National Museums of Kenya as part of the country’s national heritage.

- Advertisement -
kbcplus.co.ke #worldcupikokbc

The Ministry of Defence took charge of the construction in July, with military engineers and museum technical teams completing most of the works in about three months.

During a joint inspection of the grounds, Raila’s widow, Mama Idah Odinga, Deputy Chief of Staff in the President’s Office Josephat Nanok, Medical Services PS Dr Oluga Ouma and Rarieda MP Otiende Amollo said the October 7 handover and State dedication would be an invitation-only event featuring full military honours.

Due to space constraints and security protocols, the public has been advised not to attend the ceremony in person. Instead, the State will broadcast the event live on national television and set up public viewing screens at Nyamira School, Jaramogi Oginga Odinga University of Science and Technology and in Bondo town.

Public access to the mausoleum will begin on Thursday, October 8.

El Niño confirmed, set to fuel more extreme weather, says WMO
New Ndovu study seeks solutions for HIV patients failing Dolutegravir treatment
Waiguru distributes 5,800 gas cylinders, launches climate action plan
We must work together to change Kenya – President Ruto

A family-led candlelight vigil is scheduled for 6 p.m. on October 14 at Kang’o ka Jaramogi, ahead of the main public memorial service on October 15 at Migwena Cultural and Sports Ground in Bondo, which will be open to all mourners.

The government and the Odinga family also announced parallel memorial initiatives, including the establishment of a Democracy Institute in Raila Odinga’s name at the University of Nairobi and additional projects at the Kenya School of Government.

 

Yemen Prime Minister Mubarak resigns
NGEC urges gender balance, inclusion of disabled persons in Cabinet
China slams Taiwan authorities’ support for Japan-Philippines maritime talks
BIC concludes third edition of Mama ni Mwangaza initiative
New Pan-African awards to honour Africa’s ‘Unstoppable’ achievers
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Kenya urges African regulators to harmonise health product rules
- Advertisement -
Latest News
Kenya urges African regulators to harmonise health product rules
Local News NEWS
Governor Achani asks parents to await direction on bursary funding
County News NEWS
Kenya elected to ISO council for 2027–2031 term
County News NEWS
Wamatangi loses bid to stop Ksh813 million EACC recovery case
County News NEWS

You May also Like

County NewsNEWS

Union calls for permanent terms for JSS teachers

Local NewsNEWS

Ministry of Defence feted for transparency in financial reporting

Local NewsNEWS

LSK demands immediate probe into abduction and murder of Wajir MCA

Local NewsNEWS

Kenya launches global health workforce grants for UHC progress

Show More