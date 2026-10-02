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Governor Achani asks parents to await direction on bursary funding

Achani says the Council of Governors has already submitted a request to the Controller of Budget seeking approval for county governments

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
2 Min Read

Kwale County Governor Fatuma Achani has urged parents and guardians to remain patient and await official direction from the Controller of Budget on the continued provision of bursaries to needy students across the county.

Governor Achani said the Council of Governors has already submitted a request to the Controller of Budget seeking approval for county governments to continue supporting vulnerable and needy learners through bursary programmes.

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Through our flagship Elimu ni Sasa programme, Kwale County has supported the education of over 30,000 secondary school students across all 20 wards. It has also sponsored more than 10,000 university students through the bursary programme and increased bursary allocations from KSh 400 million to KSh 500 million to ensure that no deserving learner is left behind.

Speaking at Moyeni Girls Senior School in Kinango during the official handover of a new school bus, Governor Achani said the request has been pending for about two months as the counties await guidance from the Controller of Budget.

“The county government remains committed to supporting students from disadvantaged families to access and remain in school, but counties must follow the required procedures and guidelines before disbursing bursary funds,” Governor Achani said.

The Governor called on parents not to panic or lose hope, assuring them that the county leadership is following up on the matter and will communicate the next steps once the official direction is received.

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Chairperson of All Chief Principals, Siasa Mwafungo, thanked the County Government for the bursary support it has been providing and urged the government to make every effort to resolve the matter to ensure that schools have sufficient funds to meet the needs of students during the remaining months of the school year.

 

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