Kenya elected to ISO council for 2027–2031 term

Kenya has been elected to the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) Council for the 2027–2031 term, enhancing the nation’s role in global standards governance.

The Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS) announced the election during the ISO Annual Meeting 2026 in Paris, France. Director General Esther Ngari secured Kenya’s position following a competitive contest involving five countries.

The election provides Kenya with an opportunity to contribute to the leadership and strategic direction of the international standards system, building upon its previous tenure on the ISO Council.

In a statement, KEBS said the outcome demonstrates the international standards community’s confidence in Kenya’s commitment and contributions to developing international standards.

Represented by Ms Ngari, Kenya will leverage its experience and technical expertise to shape discussions on how international standards can adapt to a rapidly evolving global economy.

International standards are crucial for ensuring product quality, safety, compatibility, and fostering trust in global trade. Therefore, participation in their governance is vital for nations aiming to bolster industrial development and market access.

KEBS hailed the election as a significant achievement for Kenya, attributing it to the partnerships forged through years of active engagement with ISO.

The election was announced on the fourth day of the ISO Annual Meeting 2026 in Paris.