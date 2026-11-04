Reportage Group explores further investment in Kenya as Nairobi portfolio advances

Group leadership reviews progress across its 819-unit Nairobi portfolio and assesses potential sites for future developments.

Reportage Group is exploring further investment opportunities in Kenya as it progresses its existing Nairobi developments.

During a recent visit, Group Managing Director Andrea Nucera and the Group’s senior leadership team toured DG JKIA, DG West and Enzo Residence, reviewed project progress and met with the local team.

The delegation also assessed potential development sites as the Group considers expanding its presence in Kenya.

Together, the three developments comprise 819 residential and hotel apartments, with a combined development value exceeding Ksh 6 billion.

DG West and DG JKIA are under construction, while Enzo Residence was launched in August 2026.

Located along Mombasa Road, DG JKIA comprises 273 hotel apartments, offering proximity to Jomo Kenyatta International Airport and the Standard Gauge Railway corridor. More than 90% of its units have been sold, with completion scheduled for June 2027.

DG West comprises 200 hotel apartments on Sports Road in Westlands, while Enzo Residence in Riverside offers 346 studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments.

“Kenya is an important market for Reportage Group, and our experience here reinforces our confidence in its long-term potential. As we progress with our existing developments, we are also exploring opportunities to expand our presence through additional projects. Our focus is on delivering developments that respond to market needs while taking advantage of technology and more sustainable building practices to improve efficiency, resource management and the long-term performance of our properties,” said Nucera.

The Kenya visit formed part of a wider African tour covering South Africa, Nigeria, Ethiopia, Angola and Rwanda.

The tour coincided with the launch of Reportage Bay in Angola, supporting the Group’s expansion into that market.

Its wider development programme within Dubai Investments Park Angola comprises two residential communities, with an estimated total investment of approximately US$500 million.

The Group’s outlook comes amid positive indicators in Kenya’s residential and hospitality sectors. Knight Frank’s Kenya Market Update, H1 2026 reported that international arrivals through Jomo Kenyatta International Airport and Moi International Airport increased by 13.1% to 506,622 in the first quarter of 2026, compared with the same period in 2025.

Knight Frank also reported a 6.2% increase in prime residential sale prices during the first half of 2026 compared with December 2025, reflecting sustained demand amid a shortage of quality prime housing.