BusinessLocal Business

Reportage Group explores further investment in Kenya as Nairobi portfolio advances

Christine Muchira and KBC Digital
By Christine Muchira and KBC Digital
3 Min Read

Group leadership reviews progress across its 819-unit Nairobi portfolio and assesses potential sites for future developments.

 

- Advertisement -
kbcplus.co.ke #worldcupikokbc

Reportage Group is exploring further investment opportunities in Kenya as it progresses its existing Nairobi developments.

During a recent visit, Group Managing Director Andrea Nucera and the Group’s senior leadership team toured DG JKIA, DG West and Enzo Residence, reviewed project progress and met with the local team.

The delegation also assessed potential development sites as the Group considers expanding its presence in Kenya.

Together, the three developments comprise 819 residential and hotel apartments, with a combined development value exceeding Ksh 6 billion.

Chinese economy shows strong resilience despite pressure
January inflation rate rises to 3.3pc
Trump calls on US central bank head to quit immediately
BasiGo secures Ksh 1.3B from DFC to enhance electric bus production

DG West and DG JKIA are under construction, while Enzo Residence was launched in August 2026.

Located along Mombasa Road, DG JKIA comprises 273 hotel apartments, offering proximity to Jomo Kenyatta International Airport and the Standard Gauge Railway corridor. More than 90% of its units have been sold, with completion scheduled for June 2027.

DG West comprises 200 hotel apartments on Sports Road in Westlands, while Enzo Residence in Riverside offers 346 studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments.

“Kenya is an important market for Reportage Group, and our experience here reinforces our confidence in its long-term potential. As we progress with our existing developments, we are also exploring opportunities to expand our presence through additional projects. Our focus is on delivering developments that respond to market needs while taking advantage of technology and more sustainable building practices to improve efficiency, resource management and the long-term performance of our properties,” said Nucera.

The Kenya visit formed part of a wider African tour covering South Africa, Nigeria, Ethiopia, Angola and Rwanda.

The tour coincided with the launch of Reportage Bay in Angola, supporting the Group’s expansion into that market.

Its wider development programme within Dubai Investments Park Angola comprises two residential communities, with an estimated total investment of approximately US$500 million.

The Group’s outlook comes amid positive indicators in Kenya’s residential and hospitality sectors. Knight Frank’s Kenya Market Update, H1 2026 reported that international arrivals through Jomo Kenyatta International Airport and Moi International Airport increased by 13.1% to 506,622 in the first quarter of 2026, compared with the same period in 2025.

Knight Frank also reported a 6.2% increase in prime residential sale prices during the first half of 2026 compared with December 2025, reflecting sustained demand amid a shortage of quality prime housing.

 

 

Ruto: Sovereign Wealth Fund will transform resource revenues into generational wealth
ICED to support Somalia to advance evidence-based policy agenda
Chinese carmaker patents voice-controlled ‘in-vehicle toilet’
BRICS explores integration of instant payment systems and digital currencies
EPRA keeps pump prices steady in latest review
Share This Article
Previous Article Oburu urges political tolerance, dialogue for national unity
- Advertisement -
Latest News
Oburu urges political tolerance, dialogue for national unity
Local News NEWS
Kenyans pay more bribes to meet tax officials, get utility services report shows 
Business Local Business
EACC freezes land, six vehicles in Ksh111.5M Embu MCA recovery case
County News NEWS
Government launches NYOTA AGPO Digital Training for 600,000 entrepreneurs
Business Economy

You May also Like

Markets

The emerging trends in Cryptocurrency

Kenya
BusinessInternational Business

Kenya-UK partner to strengthen business regulations

BusinessLocal Business

KenGen targets 5,500MW renewable energy pipeline expansion

BusinessInternational Business

Boeing offers staff 25% pay hike in bid to avoid strike

Show More