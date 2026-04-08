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DCI condemns attack on Vihiga Senator Osotsi, launches probe

DCI noted that the motive behind the attack has not yet been established.

Christine Muchira
By Christine Muchira
1 Min Read
attack
Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi with Siaya Governor James Orengo

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has condemned the attack on Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi that occurred at Java House-West End Mall in Kisumu.

In a statement the DCI noted that the motive behind the attack has not yet been established stressing that detectives are pursuing crucial leads following a detailed forensic analysis of the available CCTV footage.

“Our detectives are actively pursuing very crucial leads following a detailed forensic analysis of the available CCTV footage,” read the statement.

DCI has called on the members of public to remain calm and refrain from speculation as investigations continue, adding that those responsible will be brought to justice.

“We urge members of the public to remain calm, refrain from speculation, and allow investigations to proceed without interference,” noted DCI.

The DCI reiterated committed to getting to the bottom of the matter noting that it will ensure the perpetrators are brought to justice.

“Members of the public will be kept informed as investigations progress,” DCI said.

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