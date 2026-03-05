IEBC: Second Phase of mass voter registration to kick off end month

The second phase of a mass voter registration drive will kick off from the 30th of March, 2026.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission Chairperson (IEBC), Erastus Ethekon, who was at Uhuru Park for the People Dialogue Forum convened by Centre for Multiparty Democracy at Uhuru Park, challenged politicians to mop up young Kenyans who have not registered to enlist as voters instead of always bashing the commission.

The eighth edition of the People Dialogue Forum kicked off on Wednesday at Uhuru Park, Nairobi.

The meeting convened by the Centre for Multiparty Democracy brought together key political parties in the country with actors in the electioneering process.

Ethekon used the event to announce a new phase of the mass voter registration exercise commenced end of this month.

Raising concerns over the low number of youth turning out to register as voters, Ethekon challenged the political elite to whip Kenyans to register as voters instead of turning their guns on the commission.

On violence witnessed during the recent by-elections, Ethekon defended the commission, placing the blame on the national police service who he said are mandated to ensure a safe and secure environment for elections and the electorate.

Since assuming office, the leadership has engaged youth in Kirinyaga, Machakos, and Nairobi, met with media, civil society, political parties, and development partners many present at the Festival. “We are fostering a culture of accessibility and transparency,” he said.

He further proposed that forums such as the People’s Dialogue Festival be extended to counties across the country, with the Commission actively participating to dismantle outdated narratives that portray it as distant or opaque.

“That narrative must become a thing of the past,” he affirmed. He pledged that the Commission would plan early, communicate early, and engage consistently. “We will explain ourselves clearly. We will tell our story every step of the way. That is our commitment to you especially to the young people of this country.”

At the same time, he emphasized that elections cannot be delivered by one institution alone. The Commission will depend on collaboration with development partners, sister commissions, political parties, civil society, universities, colleges, and citizens at large.

In closing, the Chairperson urged Kenyans not to allow negativity to eclipse progress. He described Kenya’s democracy as resilient and evolving not broken. He highlighted the country’s advanced voter register, consistent deployment of electoral technology since 2013, and robust legal framework as areas of regional and global recognition.