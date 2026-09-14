Ruring’u stadium construction creates jobs for local youth

The ongoing construction of Ruring’u Stadium in Nyeri Town is providing local youth with employment and practical experience as the facility takes shape into a modern 15,000-seater sports complex.

The multi-million-shilling project is being implemented under a multi-agency framework, with the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) providing supervision, and is part of efforts to expand sports infrastructure while creating opportunities for young people.

At the construction site, young men and women from the local community are engaged in a range of roles, including masonry, steelwork, materials management and other construction-related activities. For many, the project offers an opportunity to earn an income while acquiring skills that can be applied beyond the life of the project.

Gitonga Wa Gakii, a local resident working in stone construction says the job has provided both an income and an opportunity to develop his skills.

“I am doing stone construction work here. It is a good job that has helped me build my skills and gain practical experience. The earnings help me support my life, and I can take these skills forward to other projects after this.”

For young professionals such as Risper Githinji, the project is also providing an important entry point into the construction industry.

Githinji, a diploma holder in civil engineering, is working as a storekeeper, where she is responsible for managing construction materials and ensuring they are properly accounted for.

She says the experience is helping her bridge the gap between classroom training and the demands of a professional construction environment, with ambitions of progressing into a site clerk-of-works role.

“I came here to learn practical skills like site agent and clerk-of-works duties. My work is to manage materials and ensure nothing goes to waste. The project has created employment for youth from various backgrounds and tribes, and it is progressing smoothly.”

The presence of young people gaining practical experience at the project also reflects the principles behind Kenya’s Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Dual Training Model, which combines classroom-based learning with workplace-based training and apprenticeship.

Beyond direct employment, the construction activity is supporting businesses within the surrounding Ruring’u Ward. Food vendors, traders and other small businesses are benefiting from the increased number of workers and daily activity generated by the project.

During an inspection of the project, Nyeri Town Member of Parliament Duncan Maina Mathenge said the stadium could become an important driver of economic activity in the area when completed.

He noted that the stadium, together with other developments in the area, including the Ruring’u Affordable Housing Project and the Jitume Digital Hub, could create opportunities for businesses and young people.

“When completed by the end of this year, this stadium will bring a completely new ecosystem supporting local business and young people,” Mathenge said.

He added that increased sporting activity at the facility would have wider economic benefits for traders and service providers in the area.

“From sports lovers attending major football tournaments to small-scale traders selling food, beverages and services, the economic ripple effect on Nyeri will be substantial.”

As construction progresses on the grandstand, athletics track and playing pitch, the project is already having an impact beyond the physical structure, providing local workers with income, practical skills and experience that can support their livelihoods beyond the completion of the stadium.