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Health Ministry urges outbreak preparedness ahead of El Niño rains

Counties and other health departments urged to strengthen surveillance, immunisation and response measures.

Florence Oyasi
By Florence Oyasi
2 Min Read
Mary Muthoni - Public Health PS

The Ministry of Health has called for increased preparedness to deal with disease outbreaks and health risks linked to the anticipated El Niño rains.

Public Health PS Mary Muthoni is calling on counties and other health departments to strengthen surveillance, immunisation and response measures.

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Speaking during the weekly management meeting, Muthoni said Kenya needs to remain alert to Mpox, measles and polio, as well as Ebola at Points of Entry.

As of September 12, 2026, Kenya had recorded 1,309 confirmed Mpox cases and 19 deaths in 40 counties. The country had also reported 469 measles cases, including one death.

One circulating vaccine-derived poliovirus type 2 case has also been confirmed in Dadaab, Garissa County.

Muthoni also called for preparedness against water- and vector-borne diseases that may increase with the expected El Niño rains. She urged counties to strengthen their preparedness, immunisation, community engagement and protection of health workers.

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She further called for coordinated action by Semi-Autonomous Government Agencies (SAGAs), directorates and divisions to support public health prevention, primary health care, health security and climate resilience.

The PS also urged stakeholders to support preparations for the Kenya Public Health International Conference (KEPHIC) 2026, which will be held from October 27 to 29, 2026.

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