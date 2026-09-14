Suspect arrested after robbery in Starehe, Nairobi

A suspect has been arrested in Starehe, Nairobi County, after police recovered a stolen Tecno Spark phone and a penknife from him.

The suspect was arrested by officers from Pangani Police Station following a robbery reported along General Waruinge Road in Starehe Sub-County.

Police say an undercover team responded after receiving information about the robbery. The officers followed the suspects as they tried to escape and managed to stop one of them.

During a search, the officers found the Tecno Spark phone and the penknife. The complainant has since identified the phone as the one that was stolen during the robbery.

The suspect is being held at Pangani Police Station as he awaits processing and arraignment in court.