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President Ruto arrives in Kazakhstan for two day official tour

Christine Muchira
By Christine Muchira
1 Min Read

President William Ruto has arrived in Kazakhstan for a two-day state visit aimed at deepening diplomatic and economic ties between Kenya and the Central Asian nation.

President Ruto noted that the visit marks a significant step in the growing relationship between Kenya and Kazakhstan, whose ties have steadily strengthened over the past decade through sustained diplomatic engagements and trade cooperation.

“Kenya and Kazakhstan have been planting seeds of friendship for over a decade through a series of deliberate engagements. It is time to take these cordial relations to the next level,” Ruto said.

The Head of State noted that Kenya and Kazakhstan’s trade ties are already blooming in tea, flowers, fertilizer, and logistics, with a growing direct connection between Nairobi and Astana, as well as other countries in Central Asia.

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“Kenya is committed to building on this foundation by exploring new opportunities in finance, ICT, tourism, energy, and exchange programmes, with the overriding goal of fostering job creation, skills transfer, as well as expanding and opening new markets for our goods,” he said.

 

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