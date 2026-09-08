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PS Sing’Oei, Idris Elba explore opportunities for Africa’s creative economy

Elba used the discussion to highlight some of the practical challenges facing young artists and creative entrepreneurs across Africa.

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
3 Min Read

Kenya is exploring new avenues for collaboration in the creative economy following a virtual meeting between Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Abraham Korir Sing’Oei and acclaimed actor, filmmaker and creative entrepreneur Sir Idris Elba.

Sing’Oei met virtually with Elba, the founder of Akuna Group, to discuss opportunities for strengthening Kenya’s role in Africa’s rapidly growing creative economy.

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During the meeting, Sing’Oei conveyed President William Ruto’s appreciation for Elba’s work across the African continent, particularly his efforts to champion the potential of young creatives.

Elba used the discussion to highlight some of the practical challenges facing young artists and creative entrepreneurs across Africa.

Drawing on his encounters with creatives around the continent, Sir Elba argued that inspiration alone cannot unlock their potential.

Young artists, he said, need access to practical tools and opportunities, including reliable payment systems, professional networks, international markets, creative education and emerging technologies.

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The conversation also turned to the forthcoming Commonwealth Summit in Antigua and Barbuda and the planned launch of the Commonwealth Creative Economy Partnership.

The partnership seeks to put young people, enterprise, technology and cultural expression at the centre of efforts to drive shared prosperity across Commonwealth countries.

For Kenya, the initiative presents an opportunity to position its creative sector more prominently on the global stage.

Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Abraham Korir Sing’Oei during his meeting with Sir Elba

Speaking on behalf of President Ruto, Sing’Oei pledged Kenya’s readiness to serve as a continental anchor for the vision, emphasising the need to ensure that Kenyan creatives are active participants in the global creative economy.

He said the country’s young creatives should not remain on the margins but should become storytellers, innovators, entrepreneurs and owners within the industry.

The discussions are part of the Government’s continued efforts to turn the creative economy into a source of jobs, enterprise and cultural influence, particularly for a youthful population.

The focus, for the Government, is not only on showcasing creative talent internationally but also on ensuring that artists and creative entrepreneurs have the skills, networks, technology and commercial opportunities needed to earn sustainably from their work.

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