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Police arrest suspect, recover 44 sachets of bhang in Isiolo

Florence Oyasi
By Florence Oyasi
1 Min Read

Police in Isiolo have arrested a suspect and recovered 44 sachets of bhang during an operation targeting the illegal drug trade in Isiolo Township and Bula Pesa.

The operation was conducted on Monday, September 7, 2026, as police intensified efforts to curb the sale and distribution of illicit drugs in the area.

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Police recovered the bhang packed in a transparent polythene bag, while a separate package containing bhang seeds was found in a red polythene bag.

The suspect was taken to Isiolo Police Station and remains in custody as police prepare to charge him in court. The recovered items have been preserved as exhibits.

In a statement, the National Police Service (NPS) said the operation was part of ongoing multi-agency efforts to combat the sale and distribution of illicit drugs and brews.

The NPS said similar operations will continue across the country as authorities step up efforts to curb the spread of illicit substances.

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“The National Police Service remains fully vigilant, and nationwide crackdowns will continue in order to eliminate the scourge of illicit substances from our communities.”

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