Omar named Kenya Police FC’s standout performer at season-ending gala awards night

Abud Omar left Tuesday night’s Kenya Police FC awards gala as the man of the moment, picking up Most Valuable Player, Defender of the Season and Goal of the Season honours at a ceremony held at Nairobi Serena hotel.

The event brought together club administrators, senior figures from the National Police Service, players, and coaching staff to mark the close of the 2025/26 season for both the men’s and women’s sides.

It was a season of mixed fortunes for the men’s team. A third-place finish in the FKF Premier League was followed by heartbreak in the Mozzart Bet Cup, where Kenya Police fell 2-1 to Tusker in the final at Kwale Stadium, missing out on what would have been only their second title in that competition.

The women’s team, Kenya Police Bullets, fared considerably better, clinching a third straight FKF Women’s Premier League crown — a result that books their place in the CECAFA qualifying rounds for the CAF Women’s Champions League in Rwanda.



Elsewhere on the men’s side, new arrival Yves Koutiama also had a night to remember, collecting both the Signing of the Season and Golden Boot awards after a strong first campaign at the club.

The women’s honours were spread among several players. Ugandan forward Margaret Kunihira took the MVP title, Elizabeth Ochaka was named Defender of the Season, and Lorna Nyarinda claimed Midfielder of the Season. Diana Ochola picked up the Young Player award, while goalkeeper Annedy Kundu was recognised as the season’s best shot-stopper. Emily Moranga received the Most Improved Player honour, Terry Engesha’s goal against Ulinzi Starlets was voted Goal of the Season, and longtime supporter Praxides Mushira — known to fans as Afande Cele — was named Fan of the Season.



Addressing attendees, Kenya Police Deputy Patron Eliud Lagat pledged continued investment in the club’s facilities and player development, expressing confidence that the team is building toward sustained success on the continental stage.

Kenya Police FC men’s award winners

Most Valuable Player: Abud Omar

Chairman’s Award: Ernest Malonga

Signing of the Season: Yves Koutiama

Golden Boot: Yves Koutiama

Defender of the Season: Abud Omar

Midfielder of the Season: Charles Ouma

Goalkeeper of the Season: Job Ochieng’

Most Improved Player: Erick Zakayo

Young Player of the Season: Daniel Ogembo

Kenya Police Bullets award winners

Most Valuable Player: Margaret Kunihira

Defender of the Season: Elizabeth Ochaka

Midfielder of the Season: Lorna Nyarinda

Goalkeeper of the Season: Annedy Kundu

Young Player of the Season: Diana Ochola

Most Improved Player: Emily Moranga

Goal of the Season: Terry Engesha (vs Ulinzi Starlets)

Fan of the Season: Praxides Mushira (Afande Cele)