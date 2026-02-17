Coast hotels embrace wellness tourism

Hotels along Kenya’s Coast are increasingly investing in wellness tourism, catering to travellers seeking relaxation, fitness, and mental well-being.

The latest addition is the Uzuri Village Spa at the Pride Inn Flamingo Beach Resort in Mombasa, designed around a Kenyan village concept and featuring treatment rooms and an ocean-facing jacuzzi.

Speaking to reporters, Group Managing Director of Pride Inn Hotels and Resorts, Hasnain Nooran, said: “Having studied the market dynamics and observing today’s travellers, we have noticed that people are becoming very wellness-conscious.

The body and mind are the sources of creativity and innovation, and we have seen a clear shift and growing trend towards wellness-focused travel.”

“That is why, as Pride Inn, the pioneer in this space in the country, we continuously innovate to match these changing market dynamics. That is why we built and invested in this beautiful Uzuri Villa Spa.”

Industry players remain optimistic that improved flight connectivity and cruise ship arrivals will further boost high-value tourism segments at the Coast.

“One of this potential growth is just by looking at the cruise ships’ arrivals. We have had three cruise ships that have already come, and it is just February,” said Hasnain Nooran. “That on its own is the signal as to how the growth of tourism is coming in.”

According to Varun Aurora, Chief Operating Officer of Pride Inn Hotel, the management says demand for holistic health experiences is growing, with more guests moving away from party-style holidays to calmer, restorative stays.

“We see there is a lot of focus on health in terms of a holistic approach in the world right now. There is a lot of demand with the current scenario where people want to travel, but not just spend time, but also look after their wellness, both mental and physical well-being. Wellness has been an integral part of hospitality to us, not just now but has always been.”

The resort now offers structured fitness activities, including aqua aerobics, beach jogging, and gym sessions aimed at promoting cardiovascular health and managing lifestyle-related conditions.

“What this entails is about health wellness,” said Shadrach Omondi, Fitness Trainer. “When the guest travels to our facilit,y we usually give the essence of fitness, here we take our guest along to the fitness studio where we do the health and wellness training such as Zumba, aqua Zumba, aqua aerobics, beach walks and also outdoor activities.”

Tourists say wellness facilities are increasingly influencing their choice of destination, with some prioritising recovery and stress relief during their holidays.

“Basically, when I look for a place to go, I must always make sure that there is something to do with fitness, nature and how to rejuvenate my own body to get back my piece of mind,” said Penina Mwende, a tourist.

“This is important for me because I practice sport and it’s important for my recovery because I love sports and practicing so this place is good for me,” stated Peter Louis, a French tourist.