Ruto assents to County Allocation of Revenue Bill 2026

President William Ruto has signed into law the County Allocation of Revenue Bill, 2026, paving the way for the disbursement of Ksh428 billion as the equitable share of nationally raised revenue to the 47 county governments.

The President assented to the legislation during a ceremony held at State House, Nairobi, reaffirming the government’s commitment to strengthening devolution and enhancing service delivery at the county level.

The allocation represents 20.9 per cent of the most recently audited national revenue, surpassing the constitutional minimum requirement of 15 per cent that must be allocated to county governments.

Under the Act, the equitable share will be distributed among the 47 counties using the revenue-sharing formula approved under Article 217 of the Constitution.

“The formula provides a stable baseline allocation while ensuring a fair distribution based on equal share, population, poverty level and geographical size,” said Ruto.

The enhanced allocation is expected to bolster county governments’ capacity to implement development programmes and provide essential public services in line with their approved budgets and development priorities.

President Ruto said the increased allocation underscores the national government’s commitment to deepening devolution by equipping counties with the financial resources needed to fulfil their constitutional mandate.