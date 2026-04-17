IEBC registers 1.3M new voters since March 30

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has registered 1,370,930 new voters since the rollout of the Enhanced Continuous Voter Registration (ECVR) exercise on March 30, 2026.

In a status update released Friday, the commission said it recorded 495,429 new registrations within one week since its last update on April 9.

IEBC attributed the spike to increased turnout among young, first-time voters.

Nairobi County leads in new registrations with 150,166 voters, followed by Kiambu at 72,055 and Kakamega at 61,797.

Nakuru and Machakos recorded 57,068 and 47,348 new registrations, respectively.

The Commission described the turnout as a strong affirmation of confidence in the country’s democratic process, noting that the exercise has drawn participation across all demographics, including elderly citizens in remote areas.

“Since the launch of this national drive on 30th March 2026, we have not only witnessed numbers being added to the Register, but also the unmistakable heartbeat of a nation resolute in shaping its own democratic destiny,” IEBC said.

With 11 days remaining before the exercise concludes on April 28, the commission has urged eligible Kenyans to take advantage of the ongoing mass registration.

The Commission reaffirmed its commitment to a transparent, credible, and high-integrity electoral process.

“We have extended our reach to the ward level to ensure every single vote is protected by a credible Register of Voters. Existing voters are encouraged to confirm their details via our online portal,” IEBC said.