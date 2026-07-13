Harambee Starlets land tough Group A draw at WAFCON 2026

Kenya’s Harambee Starlets face a daunting test at the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations after being drawn into Group A alongside hosts Morocco, Senegal, and Algeria, widely dubbed the tournament’s “group of death.”

The draw, conducted in Rabat, sets up a start-to-finish gauntlet for coach Beldine Odemba’s side, who return to the continental stage a decade after their debut appearance in 2016.

Kenya open their campaign against host nation Morocco at the Moulay El Hassan Stadium, before facing Senegal at the Olympic Stadium and closing out the group phase against Algeria, also in Rabat.

All three opponents rank among Africa’s most established women’s football nations. Morocco, twice runners-up in recent editions, will carry the weight of home advantage and a passionate crowd.

Senegal and Algeria bring deep tournament pedigree of their own.

Kenya secured their place at the expanded 16-team tournament after eliminating Gambia 4-1 on aggregate in the qualifiers.

Goals from Mwanalima Adam, Fasila Adhiambo, and Shirleen Opisa proved decisive across the two legs.

Despite the difficult draw, Odemba has struck an optimistic tone, insisting that facing top-tier opposition is essential to Kenya’s growth as a footballing nation.

The stakes extend beyond pride; the top four semi-finalists at WAFCON 2026 will earn automatic qualification for the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Brazil.

While the losing quarter-finalists get a further shot through an inter-confederation playoff.

For a Starlets squad blending youthful talent with more experienced campaigners, the group represents both a serious challenge and a rare opportunity to measure themselves against the continent’s best.

With preparations now underway, Kenya’s focus shifts from the ceremony of the draw to the substance of the work ahead, as they aim to defy the odds and make a genuine push toward history in Morocco.