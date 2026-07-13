Lifestyle

The Hub Karen marks 10 years with month-long anniversary celebrations

Activities lined up for the anniversary include a wellness weekend on July 19 and 20, a fashion show weekend on July 25 and 26, and a food festival scheduled for August 1 and 2.

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
3 Min Read

The Hub Karen has unveiled a month-long programme of activities to celebrate its 10th anniversary as a retail, lifestyle and family entertainment destination in Nairobi.

The celebrations, which began on July 12, will feature wellness and fitness activities, fashion and beauty experiences, food events and family entertainment open to the public throughout the month.

According to The Hub Karen Mall Manager Jacobus Visser, the anniversary is an opportunity to appreciate customers and the wider community that have supported the mall over the last 10 years.

“Celebrating ten years is about giving back to the community that has supported us from the beginning. Throughout July, customers can look forward to exclusive shopping and dining offers, family-friendly activities, live entertainment and a range of experiences designed to make every visit memorable,” said Visser.

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“The loyalty and trust of our customers have shaped The Hub Karen into the destination it is today. As we celebrate this milestone, we reflect on a decade of shared memories while looking forward with confidence and excitement to the next chapter of serving our community,” he added.

Jacobus Visser, Mall Manager at The Hub Karen, speaks during the mall’s 10th anniversary celebrations.

Over the past 10 years, the shopping mall has grown to host more than 95 local and international tenants, including supermarkets, fashion retailers, medical facilities, gyms and entertainment outlets.

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Recent additions include M.P. Shah Hospital and the OPPO Mobiles experience store, which have expanded its retail offering.

The shopping mall currently attracts tens of thousands of visitors every week and is home to East Africa’s first mall-based zipline and The Hub Park, which is touted as Kenya’s largest indoor family entertainment centre.

The mall also boasts sustainability initiatives, including being the first open-air shopping mall in the region to integrate green energy into its operations through a 450-kilowatt solar power installation.

It has also adopted water recycling and other environmental conservation measures as part of its long-term sustainability agenda.

Activities lined up for the anniversary include a wellness weekend on July 19 and 20, a fashion show weekend on July 25 and 26, and a food festival scheduled for August 1 and 2.

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