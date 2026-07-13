Bandari FC appoints Charles Okere as new head coach ahead of 2026/2027 campaign

Bandari FC have appointed Charles Okere as their new head coach, bringing the experienced tactician to the Mombasa-based club months after his departure from Tusker FC.

Okere parted ways with the Brewers on February 17, 2026, ending an eight-year association with the club that began in 2018 as assistant coach under Robert Matano.

He later took over as head coach in 2021 and guided Tusker to two league titles during his tenure, along with a fourth-place finish in the 2024/25 season.

His exit came amid a difficult 2025/26 campaign, with Julien Mette brought in as his successor.

Beyond his club career, Okere previously served as head coach of the Harambee Starlets, Kenya’s women’s national team, where he oversaw a memorable 15-1 aggregate victory over South Sudan in 2021 World Cup qualifiers.

He also had a spell in charge of Vihiga Queens, leading them to continental qualification via the CECAFA route.

At Bandari, Okere joins a club that has experienced significant instability on the technical bench this season, having already changed head coaches multiple times.

He will be tasked with restoring consistency at Mbaraki Sports Club as the Dockers look to steady their campaign under his guidance.