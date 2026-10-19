Ruto: Government prioritising food production to tackle drought

The government is addressing the effects of drought on food security, President William Ruto has announced.

The President said the Government is giving priority to increased agricultural production to ensure adequate food supplies and strengthen the country’s resilience to drought.

He noted that reducing the cost of food production would enable farmers to produce more food while making it more affordable for Kenyans.

“Reducing the cost of living begins with lowering the cost of food production by supporting farmers to produce more food,” he said.

The President made the remarks during a meeting with more than 5,000 Kalenjin elders at the Eldoret State Lodge in Uasin Gishu County on Saturday.

President Ruto also assured farmers that the Government would continue supporting them to increase productivity and incomes, while ensuring the benefits of agriculture contribute to broader economic growth.

He noted that higher agricultural earnings would stimulate economic activity, boost local production, and strengthen the country’s economy.

“We need to use agriculture as a tool to put more money in the pockets of Kenyans,” he added.

He further noted that farmers in the tea, sugarcane and other sectors are also benefiting from improved earnings following efforts to remove brokers.

President Ruto reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to equitable development and national unity.

He assured residents of the North and South Rift regions that they will receive their fair share of development as the government advances its national transformation agenda.

The President said no part of the region or the country would be left behind in the government’s development programmes.

He also said the government is working to reduce the gap between the rich and the poor by creating more opportunities for Kenyans to earn money and improve their lives.

President Ruto emphasised the importance of supporting those at the bottom of the economic ladder while encouraging those who are better off to help others.

“We have had a huge gap between the rich and the poor, between the working class and the non-working class. That is why, as Government, we needed to establish a balance,” he affirmed.

The President noted the Government’s efforts to put money into the pockets of Kenyans through housing projects, digital jobs and employment opportunities abroad.

He explained that 1.1 million citizens are working in the housing sector, 300,000 are earning from digital jobs, and 700,000 have found jobs abroad.

“We are putting money in their pockets,” he said, adding that two million Kenyans who were unemployed in 2022 are now in employment, highlighting the Government’s efforts to expand job opportunities.

On healthcare, the President noted that that the Social Health Authority is easing the financial burden on citizens, allowing families to spend less on medical care.

“Citizens who were paying heavily for health are today we have removed the burden of citizens,” he said.

He also cited the education sector, saying the Government has invested a lot especially in hiring 100,000 more teachers, built 23,000 classrooms and changed the higher education funding model and reduced the burden on parents.

President Ruto said these measures are aimed at creating a fairer society where more Kenyans can access opportunities and improve their livelihoods.

“That is how we manage to create an equitable society” he noted.

On their part, the elders affirmed their support for President Ruto and his rallying call “Usawa ni Sawa”.

Present were Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen, Head of Public Service Felix Koskei, Principal Secretaries, Governors Chelilim Bii (Uasin Gishu), Stephen Sang (Nandi) and Wesley Rotich (Elgeyo Marakwet) and MPs among other leaders.