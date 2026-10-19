CAS to rule on 2025 AFCON winner by end of November

The winners of the 35th edition of the Africa Cup of Nations final pitting hosts Morocco and Senegal will be determined by the end of November 2026.

According to the statement from the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), the hearing of both parties in the appeal was heard on the 8th of this month and the panel has embarked on making their deliberations.

“This is a procedural update regarding the decision for the appeal by the Senegalese Football Federation (FSF, in French) against the Confederation of African Football (CAF) and the Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF, in French).

The hearing took place behind closed doors at CAS headquarters, in Lausanne, on Thursday, October 8, 2026. The Panel have begun and continue their deliberations,” the statement read.

CAS arbitrators decided to issue a complete ruling including legal grounds, a process set to take several weeks until the end of November.

CAF declared Morocco as champions after several Senegalese players walked off the pitch in the January 16th final in Rabat after they protested a penalty awarded to the hosts.