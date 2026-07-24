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Ruto launches NextGen.KE programme to equip youth with job skills

The programme will initially support 30,000 young Kenyans through private-sector internships and skills training before scaling up to 100,000 beneficiaries.

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
2 Min Read

President William Ruto has launched the Next Generation Youth Employment Programme (NextGen.KE), a government initiative that will connect young Kenyans with workplace experience and practical skills.

The programme is a partnership between the Government, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and other partners, targeting to support 30,000 young Kenyans in its initial phase through structured private-sector internships and skills development.

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Speaking during the launch at State House Nairobi on Friday, President Ruto said internships should not be viewed as temporary jobs but as a critical pathway through which young people acquire skills and transition from learning to earning.

“Internships are not simply temporary jobs or stepping stones. They are the bridge between learning and earning, between potential and performance, and between ambition and achievement,” Ruto said.

The programme will provide 15,000 graduates with stipend-supported internships in the private sector, while the remaining beneficiaries will receive specialised training in entrepreneurship, financial literacy, life skills and workplace readiness.

Ruto said the government plans to scale up the initiative to reach 100,000 young people, adding that the Ksh2 billion allocated to the programme this year was an investment in Kenya’s future workforce.

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“Today, we take another decisive step. NextGen.KE is a landmark partnership… Over the next three years, it will accelerate inclusive youth economic transformation by connecting young people with meaningful work experience and practical skills,” he said.

The President challenged young people to prioritise skills development and learning in their early careers, saying their first jobs should be viewed as opportunities to gain experience and build professional capacity.

“Your first job is not merely a source of income. It is your next great classroom,” Ruto said.

He urged the private sector to support the initiative by providing internship opportunities, mentorship and workplace exposure, saying collaboration between government, businesses and development partners was critical in addressing youth unemployment.

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