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Ruto launches second phase of KMTC Eldama Ravine Campus

Christine Muchira
By Christine Muchira
2 Min Read

President lays foundation stone for Phase Two of proposed KMTC Eldama Ravine Campus

 

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President William Ruto has underscored the role of KMTC in developing human resources for health and supporting the delivery of Primary Health Care and Universal Health Coverage.

Speaking Friday when he laid the foundation stone for Phase Two of the proposed Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) Eldama Ravine Campus in Baringo County during his development tour of the region, Ruto reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to expanding opportunities for medical training and strengthening the health workforce.

The President pledged Ksh 150 million towards the construction of a student hostel at the Campus.

The facility will help address future accommodation needs as the Campus expands.

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Phase Two will comprise eight additional classrooms, complementing the first phase, which includes eight completed and equipped classrooms and an administration block that is under construction.

The first phase was funded by the NG-CDF Board under its Corporate Social Responsibility Programme, while Karen Roses Kenya, Eldama Ravine Branch, has committed Kshs. 22 million towards Phase Two.

The proposed Campus is located adjacent to Eldama Ravine Sub-County Referral Hospital and sits on 5.5 acres of land.

Speaking on behalf of the College, KMTC Board Chairperson Joseah Cheruiyot thanked the President, Eldama Ravine Member of Parliament Musa Sirma, Ravine hospital board, Karen Roses Kenya, Eldama Ravine Branch, and the local community for their support towards the establishment and development of the Campus.

He requested further support for the construction and equipping of skills and computer laboratories, acquisition of a double-cab utility vehicle, development of student accommodation facilities, and provision of additional land for future expansion.

 

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ByChristine Muchira
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Christine Muchira is a journalist and storyteller with a passion for data-driven reporting and impactful human-interest narratives. I hold a postgraduate degree in International Studies and an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Media Studies both from the University of Nairobi, bringing a strong global perspective to her work while remaining deeply rooted in local community stories.
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